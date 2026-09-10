COME FROM AWAY to Open at Slow Burn Theatre Company

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Slow Burn Theatre Company;s 2026/2027 season will open with the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. Based on the extraordinary true events that unfolded in Gander, Newfoundland, following the events on 9/11. Come From Away will run Saturday, October 10 through Sunday, October 25 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Stranded far from home, thousands of travelers received an unexpected welcome in a community that opened its homes, shared meals and offered whatever help it could. Over the five days that followed, uncertainty and cultural differences gave way to unlikely friendships, generosity and a sense of community, revealing the extraordinary human connection at the heart of Come From Away.

With a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, Come From Away brings its acclaimed Broadway story to the South Florida stage. The musical earned seven Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Direction of a Musical, and received three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

Slow Burn Theatre Company Co-Founder Patrick Fitzwater directs the production, bringing this extraordinary story of compassion, community and unexpected connection to South Florida audiences. “Come From Away reminds us that even in the most difficult and uncertain moments, there is an extraordinary capacity for people to come together,” says Fitzwater. “This is a story about strangers becoming neighbors, fear giving way to trust, and the profound impact of simply choosing to help someone in need.”

The production features Irene Adjan* as Diane, Kimberly Doreen Burns* as Beverley, Lee Hollis Bussie* as Kevin J., Lindsey Corey* as Bonnie, Kareema Khouri* as Hannah, Matthew Korinko* as Claude, Justin Anthony Long* as Kevin T., Kristi Rose Mills as Janice, Michael Dean Morgan* as Nick, Justin Phillips as Bob, Brennan Stefanik as Oz, and Laura Turnbull* as Beulah. Heather Simsay serves as female swing and Alexander Blanco as male swing, with the cast taking on multiple roles throughout the production.

The creative team includes Allan Paglia as Music Director, Nikolas Serrano as Scenic Designer, Eric Norbury as Lighting Designer, Rick Peña as Costume Designer, Michael Dean Morgan as Dialect Coach, Timothy Dickey as Technical Director, Amy Rauchwerger* as Production Stage Manager, and Jolie Rubinchik* as Assistant Stage Manager.

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