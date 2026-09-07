THE SINGLE RIDER SONGBOOK: THE EXTENDED QUEUE to Play the Abbey
Emilie Jean Scheetz and Aaron Otten direct a cast including Lex Bentley, Molly Cabbage, and Christian Inirio.
The Single Rider Songbook will return after receiving the Patron's Pick and Critic's Choice Award for Outstanding Original Music at Orlando Fringe 2026. The Abbey will host the 'Extended Queue' version, featuring more songs and a few surprises, September 28-30th.
This song cycle of original music by Emilie Jean Scheetz puts some of Walt Disney World's most niche players into the spotlight. Characters originating from the parks take center stage to tell the untold stories behind their iconic attractions. And though the Riders have tales to share of heartbreak, crisis, and isolation, they all come to realize that no one really ever rides alone.
The cast reunites under the direction of Scheetz and Aaron Otten. The Single Rider Crew is comprised of a Starlet from the Tower of Terror (Lex Bentley), a Swashbuckler from Pirates of the Caribbean (Molly Cabbage), a Scoundrel from Smuggler's Run (Paige Christoffers), a Skipper from the Jungle Cruise (Cassie Klinga), a Specter from the Haunted Mansion (Christian Inirio), and a Seeker from Dinosaur (Aidan Wamsley).
'A hilariously touching love letter to the most magical place on earth.' -Benoit Teves, Broadwayworld Orlando
'The funniest Disney-centric show since the heyday of the legendary 'Animatronicans.' - Matt Palm, The Orlando Sentinel
This production is presented by Half-Remembered Nightmare with sponsorship from the Florida Theatrical Association. The show includes a fifteen-minute intermission and is suitable for audiences of all ages.
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