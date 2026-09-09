Gold Coast Jazz Society Unveils 2026-2027 Concert Series

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​The Gold Coast Jazz Society will launch its 35th Season with seven exceptional performances bringing Grammy winners, internationally-acclaimed jazz artists, legendary musicians, and some of the brightest young talent to Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale. From the swinging vocals of 10-time Grammy Award winner Janis Siegel to the holiday "Stomp" spirit of The Hot Sardines to jazz icon Bob James, celebrated vocalist Stacey Kent, and world-acclaimed Emmet Cohen, this new season covers an extraordinary range between enduring legacy and the exciting future of America's classical art form.

Single tickets are on sale now, while existing subscribers are currently renewing their seats for the upcoming season. Become a member today and earn many benefits, including a Season Subscription that translates into seven concerts for the price of five!

November 11, 2026 — Janis Siegel & South Florida Jazz Orchestra

Swingin' in the Key of Jazz

The season opens with a dynamic collaboration between Janis Siegel, 10-time Grammy Award winner and longtime member of the legendary vocal group The Manhattan Transfer, and the South Florida Jazz Orchestra, led by Dr. Chuck Bergeron. Siegel's extraordinary vocal artistry meets the power and precision of one of South Florida's premier big bands for an evening designed to showcase the energy, sophistication, and sheer joy of live jazz.

December 2, 2026 — The Hot Sardines

Holiday Stomp

The celebrated Brooklyn-based jazz revivalists make their Gold Coast Jazz debut with a spirited holiday celebration inspired by classic films, timeless standards, and the swinging sounds of Louis Armstrong, Edith Piaf, Duke Ellington, and more. Formed by Elizabeth Bougerol and Evan Palazzo, The Hot Sardines have built an international following with their infectious blend of vintage jazz, swing, cabaret, and modern energy.

January 13, 2027 — John Pizzarelli Trio

“Dear Mr. Bennett”

John Pizzarelli brings his celebrated trio to Gold Coast Jazz for Dear Mr. Bennett, a heartfelt tribute to one of America's most beloved vocalists, Tony Bennett. Known for revitalizing the Great American Songbook and introducing classic jazz to new generations, Pizzarelli's signature seven-string guitar, warm vocals, and swinging trio create an intimate and sophisticated evening of American standards.

February 3, 2027 — Bob James

An Evening with a Jazz Legend

Few artists have had a career as influential or enduring as Bob James. Discovered by Quincy Jones, the Grammy Award-winning pianist has spent more than six decades pushing the boundaries of jazz. His work encompasses everything from his iconic Taxi theme to his role as co-founder of the groundbreaking supergroup Fourplay. His music has also become some of the most sampled in jazz history. His latest release, Just Us, a collaboration with saxophonist Dave Koz, received a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Don't miss this rare Gold Coast Jazz debut by a true jazz legend.

March 10, 2027 — Ulysses Owens, Jr. & Generation Y

Around the World with U

Three-time Grammy Award-winning drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr. brings his acclaimed Generation Y band to the Gold Coast Jazz stage. A powerhouse performer, producer, and educator, Owens has earned recognition for his work with artists including Kurt Elling and the Christian McBride Big Band. With eight acclaimed albums as a leader, he continues to push jazz forward while remaining firmly grounded in its traditions.

Around the World with U introduces audiences to a group of young musicians bringing fire, finesse, creativity, and a distinctly forward-looking sound to the music.

April 14, 2027 — Stacey Kent

A Time for Love

International jazz sensation Stacey Kent brings her acclaimed A Time for Love program to Fort Lauderdale. With more than two million albums sold, multiple No. 1 jazz-chart appearances, international awards, and a Grammy nomination, Kent has become one of contemporary jazz's most distinctive vocalists.

Her crystalline voice, subtle phrasing, and intimate storytelling have captivated audiences in more than 50 countries. The April performance will feature selections from her latest recording, A Time for Love, alongside the artistry that has made Kent a favorite of jazz audiences worldwide.

May 12, 2027 — Emmet Cohen Trio

Young Lions of Jazz

The season concludes with one of the most exciting young leaders in jazz, pianist and composer Emmet Cohen.

Cohen has built an international following through his dynamic performances and enormously popular Live From Emmet's Place livestream series, which has attracted more than 246,000 followers across Facebook and YouTube.

His acclaimed trio brings together stride, swing, bebop, free jazz, contemporary influences, and the Great American Songbook, creating a sound that honors jazz history while pointing toward its future.

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