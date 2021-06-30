Invisible Arts Presents NATHAN MOSHER IS INJURED

L.A. native and comedian, Nathan Mosher, partners with Chad Lewis of Invisible Arts Project, to present an encore performance of "Nathan Mosher is Injured: a show about a break-up, breakdown and breakthrough," from the 2021 Orlando Fringe Theater Festival. Nathan Mosher is Injured will be presented at The Abbey in downtown Orlando for a one night only performance on Wednesday, Aug 11 at 8pm.

Written and performed by Mosher, this one-man show is a compilation of jokes, poems, songs, and stories that chronicles a failed relationship, a bi-polar diagnosis, and a year-long mental breakdown and recovery. Filipino-American Artist, Mosher, delivers his true-life tale through stand-up, music, and poetry for a night of laughter, sorrow, reflection, and ultimately, hope. The show features music from his debut EP, "NATHANAEL," available now on all streaming platforms.

"The mission of Invisible Arts Project is to bring art and artists to visibility by providing a safe space, the tools, and support to reach their creative potential," said Chad Lewis. "We've really enjoyed working with Nathan to fine-tune the staging and script from its premier presentation at the Orlando Fringe, and are excited for the opportunity to partner with him to present this important work."

Tickets for Nathan Mosher is Injured are on sale now and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating. The proceeds will go to the touring budget of Invisible Arts, to take the show on the road to Fringe festivals, colleges, and universities across the US, Canada, and beyond, Fall 2021 and into the 2022 season.



Warning: The show deals with potentially triggering topics such as anxiety, depression, suicide, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and PTSD, with vivid imagery. Mosher aims to illuminate the nitty-gritty process of recovery, provide a story of relief, and connect people to practical resources.

For information about the artist: www.nathanmosherisgoodenough.com.

For tickets or more information, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.