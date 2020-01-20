Go on a Daring Adventure with THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Orlando Shakes

Swashbuckling sword fights and romance lie at the center of this thrilling take on Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers by Catherine Bush, produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, runs from February 5 - March 22, 2020. This bold production will run in repertory with William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Part 1. Tickets (starting at $30) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

Join the young and brave d'Artagnan and his band of Musketeers on a daring quest to do what is right. From brotherhood to betrayal, from sword fights to grand romance, this swashbuckling adventure will thrill and amaze audiences as Alexandre Dumas' classic tale leaps from the pages and comes to life onstage.

"I read many adaptations of The Three Musketeers before finding Catherine Bush's romantic, masterful, and funny script," says Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes' artistic director and director of this production. "Her witty dialogue, lively humor, and great feel for action-there are so many great sword fights-brings new life to this epic story of love and adventure. I can't wait to see it flourish on the Margeson stage!"

Orlando Shakes' The Three Musketeers stars:

Benjamin Bonenfant* as d'Artagnan. Notable theater credits include Julius Caesar (Theatre for a New Audience, Oregon Shakespeare Festival); The Heart of Robin Hood (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); Richard II (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); The Odyssey (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Great Expectations (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Hamlet (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center Theatre); Henry V (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); Henry IV, Part 1 & 2 (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); Romeo and Juliet (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); and The Lion in Winter (The Arvada Center). Training: University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (B.A.)

Timothy Williams* as Athos. Williams has performed in over twenty main stage productions with Orlando Shakes including Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Twelfth Night, Shakespeare in Love, Every Christmas Story Ever Told, and last year's Richard II. Other Orlando projects include Billy Bishop Goes to War, Bullshot Crummond, and Joe's NYC Bar. Regional productions at Cape May Stage, ATP, and Victory Productions include Fully Committed, Sylvia, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Stones in His Pockets, and Matilda. Timothy teaches acting at both Valencia College and the Opera Orlando Youth Company, and is the Show Director for Special Events and Entertainment at The Floridabilt in Orlando.

Walter Kmiec* as Aramis. Previous Orlando Shakes credits: Macbeth, Snow White, Pride and Prejudice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, All's Well That Ends Well, and Charm. He is a founding member and former Artistic Director of the Virginia-based Endstation Theatre Company, where he performed in several productions, most notably the title roles in Hamlet and Macbeth. Directing credits include Much Ado About Nothing, The Complete History of America (Abridged), Cymbeline, the premieres of Counter/Top, In Sweet Remembrance, The Whole Bunch, and a Shakespeare adaptation titled The Two Gentlemen of Virginia, which he also co-wrote. As an actor, he was last seen as Banquo in Orlando Shakes production of Macbeth. As a director, he most recently helmed The Importance of Being Earnest for Stetson University in Deland. He lives in Orlando with his wife and daughter.

Rodney Lizcano* as Porthos. Lizcano previously appeared at Orlando Shakes as Octavius Caesar in Antony and Cleopatra. He has appeared in regional theatre across the country with notable appearances at Denver Center Theatre Company (17 seasons) The Book of Will, American Mariachi, Constant Wife, Frankenstein, Hamlet, Twelfth Night, American Night, The Merchant of Venice, Spinning Into Butter, Inna Beginning, The Tempest, Gross Indecency, The Rivals, The Winter's Tale, A Christmas Carol. Other Theatres: Colorado Shakespeare Festival (Richard III, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, The Tempest, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, Henry V, Henry VI Parts 1 & 3, Equivocation, Cymbeline, Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet), The Old Globe, Dallas Shakespeare, Theatre Aspen, Arvada Center. TV/Film: Silver City directed by John Sayles and Stage Struck on Bravo. Training: Southern Methodist University (B.F.A.) National Theatre Conservatory (M.F.A.).

The cast also includes Anne Hering* as Cardinal Richelieu & others, Jim Ireland* as Rochefort & others, Philip Nolen* as Monsieur de Treville & others, Tracie Lane* as Milady de Winter, Lauren Culver as Constance, Brandon Roberts as Planchet & others, Ben Cohen as Louis & others, Hayden Palmer as Jussac & others, Cameron Gray as Lord Buckingham & others, Johnathan Arvelo as Bicarat & others, Brandy Bell as Abbess & others, Samantha Potak as Anne of Austria, Jennifer Fraser as Mob #1 & others, and Lorena Cohea as Kitty & others.

Jim Helsinger's directing credits for Orlando Shakes include The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful, West Side Story, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, The Adventures of Pericles, Henry V, Titus Andronicus, Cymbeline, Tartuffe, Crime and Punishment, Macbeth, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and others. Other directing credits include: Prague Shakespeare Company (Dracula: The Journal of Jonathan Harker), Colorado Shakespeare Festival (Much Ado About Nothing), Actor's Theatre of Louisville (A Tuna Christmas), Florida Studio Theatre (Good Evening), Cape May Stage (Stones in His Pockets), Florida Repertory Theatre and Actor's Playhouse (The 39 Steps), Flatrock Playhouse (The Hound of the Baskervilles) and Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (The Foreigner, Lend Me A Tenor). As an actor, he has performed in the title roles of Cyrano de Bergerac, Hamlet, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, Dracula, and Henry V. Television credits include From the Earth to the Moon; Sheena, Queen of the Jungle; and Mortal Kombat. As a playwright, his adaptations include Robinson Crusoe; A Christmas Carol; Dracula: The Journal of Jonathan Harker; Frankenstein, The Modern Prometheus; and The Trial of Joan the Maid. He is a member of Actor's Equity Association, National Theatre Conference, The National New Play Network, and is the Past President of the Shakespeare Theatre Association. He holds a BA from Miami University (Ohio) and an MFA from the University of Alabama Professional Actor Training Program. Helsinger currently serves as the Artistic Director at Orlando Shakes.

The artistic team also includes Director Jim Helsinger, Fight Director Tony Simotes, Accent Coach Vivian Majkowski, Scenic Designer Bert Scott**, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo, Costume Designer Marianne Custer**, Sound Designer Britt Sandusky, AEA Stage Manager Kaylyn Kriaski*, and AEA Assistant Stage Manager Patricia Fletcher Radford*.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of United Scenic Artists

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION AND RELATED EVENTS

Preview Dates: February 5 & 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Date: February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Matinees: February 12, 26, & March 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Talk Back Performance: March 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Opening Night Party & Pre-Show Chat - Friday, February 7

Arrive at 6:15 p.m. to enjoy free light appetizers, followed by a brief, informative discussion about the creative process with the director and members of the creative team. Free to all opening night ticket holders. No RSVP necessary.

TICKET INFORMATION

PRICING

Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday and select Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. - starting at $30

Preview Performances and Senior Matinees - starting at $20

DISCOUNTS (May not be combined with any other offers)

Group Sales: 20% off groups of 10+

Student Rush: $15 - 30 minutes prior to show w/ valid student ID

Student and Active/Retired Military: $10 off single ticket prices w/ valid ID (Only available in Price Levels A and B)

$25 Under 35: Patrons under 35 years old can purchase $25 tickets for the afternoon and evening weekend performances on March 14. Call the Box Office at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 or purchase online with code word: 25UNDER35 (Only available in Price Levels B and C.)

If it were a movie, The Three Musketeers would be rated "PG-13". Children under 5 will not be admitted to our Signature Series productions. For the complete content advisory, please visit: orlandoshakes.org/content-advisories/





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You