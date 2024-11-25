Ginger Minj Joins World Premiere Reading Of SUGARPLUM BALL at Fringe ArtSpace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wayward Queers Productions (Creators of "Dungeons & Drag Queens") and Cheesy Pizza Productions (Creators of "The City Beautiful") are uniting this Holiday Season to present a Magical New Holiday Tradition! THE SUGARPLUM BALL is a new original musical, which will be presented as a live concert/staged reading at Fringe ArtSpace this December.

The enchanting new musical stars "Rupaul's Drag Race" Superstar, Ginger Minj, as the Sugarplum Fairy, and also boasts a wealth of local talent, including Orlando-based vocalists, musicians, and drag queens. The show features a book and additional lyrics by Tyler Scott ("Arden") music and lyrics by Cameron Jordan, and additional arrangements and orchestrations by Mikayla Thompson.

The concert will transport audiences to the Palace of Pleasures, where the Sugarplum Fairy has invited all the Royal Courts of the Faerie Realm for a fabulous celebration...but there is an unexpected visitor among her guests: a young man, seeking a way to break the curse that has transformed his lover, the Prince of Dreams, into a wooden Nutcracker. As rumors spread and tensions rise among the Faerie Queens, it becomes clear that the Sugarplum Ball has plenty of surprises in store.

THE SUGARPLUM BALL: LIVE IN CONCERT will be presented at Fringe ArtSpace, in partnership with Orlando Fringe, on December 13 & 14 at 8:00pm.

