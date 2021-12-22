Garden Theatre to Begin Search for New Leader

Garden Theatre's Managing Director, Elisa Spencer-Kaplan will step down from her role at the organization on January 21, 2022. Spencer-Kaplan has accepted the role of Managing Director for Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis.

Of her impending departure, Spencer-Kaplan notes, "While I look forward to the new opportunity ahead of me and the chance to be closer to family, it is difficult to leave the extraordinary people who make Garden Theatre such a special place. It has been a great privilege to work with Joe Walsh to bring exceptional theatre to Winter Garden and the Central Florida community."

Elisa Spencer-Kaplan joined the Garden in November 2020 during a time where the future of arts organizations both locally and nationally were in flux. "While her tenure was brief, Elisa made a significant impact during her time here at the Garden in what was truly a challenging year, both for arts organizations and the Central Florida arts community," said Wes Catlett-Miller, Chair of the Garden Theatre Board of Directors. "We hate to see her go, but we certainly understand the desire to be closer to family and home."

Catlett-Miller alludes to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic during which arts organizations temporarily shuttered amid health concerns. Spencer-Kaplan's decision to reassess opportunities coming out of COVID-19 was not a unique one. Many employees in both the public, private, and non-profit sector made changes in their careers, opting to be closer to loved ones. Throughout the pandemic closure, Garden Theatre was able to avoid any staff furloughs, and the first theater in Central Florida to safely reopen its doors to a live audience, creating a model that other organizations used.

"Elisa helped keep Garden Theatre financially strong throughout a global pandemic and for that we will forever be grateful," says Catlett-Miller.

The Garden Theatre Board of Directors now turns its attention to finding Spencer-Kaplan's replacement. "The board is committed to finding the Garden's next great administrative leader, one that fits with us culturally, can build on our strong foundation, and help champion the Garden forward toward its goal of becoming a professional regional theatre," said Catlett-Miller

More details about the search will be announced in the coming weeks.