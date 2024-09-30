Fringe ArtSpace Presents October Programming Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fringe ArtSpace will present the following shows this October: Vulva Va-Voom will present A Rocky, Whorish Patter Show, a high-energy, demented tribute to obsessive nerd fandom (especially fans of a certain 1975 cult film).

It's got witty parody lyrics in a big Broadway belt, tap, burlesque and audience crowd-work. Bruce Costella's popular horror storytelling cabaret from 2022 has an all-new follow-up: Spooky & Gay-er.

With his/their usual self-deprecating charm and intelligent wordplay, Bruce brings original songs, eerie campfire tales and a carefully balanced “funny meets unsettling” atmosphere.

Whiskey Theatre Factory presents Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, a searing drama centering a dysfunctional couple's volatile night hosting a younger couple at their home, and a sharp-witted parody of a celebrated American drama, Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf, is, in turns, loving homage and fierce feminist takedown.

Plus, The Rich Weirdoes reprise their sold-out presentation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, the longest running, fully interactive audience participation film in the world with an ongoing litany of jokes, sight gags and other humorous banter. This wildly unique experience has people returning again and again and has found a new resident home at Fringe ArtSpace. Don't dream it, be it!

Full schedule:

-A Rocky, Whorish Patter Show: Friday, October 4 – Sunday, October 6 @ 7:30pm

-Spooky & Gay-er: Friday, October 4 – Sunday, October 6 @ 9pm

-Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf : Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 20 @ 7:30pm/2pm

-Everyone's Fine with Virgina Woolf: Saturday, October 12 – Saturday, October 19 @ 7:30pm/2pm

-The Rich Weirdoes Present The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Friday, October 18 – Saturday, October 19 @ 11:59pm

Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801. To purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org.

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Fringe ArtSpace strives to create and foster a year-round inclusive and collaborative environment that provides opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities through shows, art and experiences as well as facilitating opportunities for mentorship and guidance for artists.

Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from the Downtown Development Board, Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.

For more information on Orlando Fringe and Fringe ArtSpace, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

