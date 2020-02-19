Fairwinds Broadway In Orlando 2020-21 Season Announced - HADESTOWN, HAMILTON, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More!

Dr. Phillips Center today joined Florida Theatrical Association and Broadway Across America to announce the full lineup of the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season. The 20/21 season launches with Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and includes Tony- and Grammy Award-winner HADESTOWN. The expanded season sees the Orlando premieres of TOOTSIE, THE BAND'S VISIT, THE PROM and THE CHER SHOW, along with audience favorite CATS. The previously announced season add-on HAMILTON will run for four weeks and season option WICKED will play the Dr. Phillips Center for three weeks.

"This will be another fantastic Broadway year, especially with the acclaimed titles and expanded number of weeks," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. "The spirit and dynamics of the season align perfectly with the celebration of the arts center's completion. The show lineup offers something for everyone and we look forward to welcoming even more guests this next year."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of the Dr. Phillips Center with the largest Broadway season to date," said Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America. "We could not be prouder to partner with the Dr. Phillips Center and FTA to bring a fantastic line-up featuring shows straight from New York and some beloved returning favorites."

"This season is filled with one-of-a-kind performances and we are proud to offer exclusive pre-sale opportunities to our members through our continued support of the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season at Dr. Phillips Center and to provide quality entertainment to our entire community," said FAIRWINDS Credit Union president and CEO Larry Tobin.

To Kill A Mockingbird

September 29-October 4, 2020

Walt Disney Theater

All rise for Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the

most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

Tootsie

November 24-29, 2020

Walt Disney Theater

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

Hadestown

December 15-20, 2020

Walt Disney Theater

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singer/songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical

experience that grabs you and never lets go.

The Band's Visit

January 5-10, 2021

Walt Disney Theater

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and features thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

The Prom

February 16-21, 2021

Walt Disney Theater

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Variety raves, "It's so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst." And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, "It's comic gold!"

THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award­­-winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award-winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award-nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award-nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Chad Beguelin.

You belong at THE PROM!

Wicked

March 10-28, 2021

Walt Disney Theater

Season Option

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good", WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Having recently celebrated its 16th anniversary on Broadway, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. WICKED has been

performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

CATS

April 20-25, 2021

Walt Disney Theater

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater: "Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

Hamilton

May 4-30, 2021

Walt Disney Theater

Season Add-On

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Cher Show

June 15-20, 2021

Walt Disney Theater

THE TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL!

HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.



Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

One of the benefits of being a subscriber is having the option to renew your seats each year. Current subscribers can renew their seats now through March 20, 2020. Subscribers who renew early before March 6, 2020 can guarantee the lowest price for their subscription by taking advantage of loyalty pricing. FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando will first send renewal information via email and encourages renewing online for ease and convenience. This electronic communication will be followed up with a brochure sent via posted mail.

Subscribers will be able to renew online at orlando.broadway.com on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. and by phone at 800.448.6322. Guests interested in becoming subscribers can sign up for the wait list at orlando.broadway.com. Single tickets on sale dates for each show will be announced at a later date.

Renewing subscribers will have the option of adding HAMILTON to their subscription packages. WICKED will be available as a season option. Both productions will run for multiple weeks, giving subscribers, groups and single-ticket buyers more opportunities to see these stand-out shows. New subscriptions will go on sale in April.

Groups of 10 or more may begin placing ticket requests for most shows in the new season beginning February 15, 2020. Group minimums and discounts vary by show. Seating locations for group orders may not be confirmed until later this year. For more information, email groups@drphillipscenter.org or call 407.455.5550. Tickets for individual shows in the 20/21 season will be made available at a later date.

New subscriptions for the 20/21 season are not yet available for purchase at this time. Those interested in subscribing for the 20/21 season may join Broadway in Orlando's subscription notification list at orlandobroadway.com. In April, those on the notification list will be among the first to be alerted when subscription seats become available.

For more information and to renew a subscription for the 20/21 season and Broadway in Orlando, visit OrlandoBroadway.com.





