Elaine Pechacek-Cotignola to Present THE LADY JULIANA Concert Reading at Theatre South Playhouse

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Orlando composer, playwright, and vocal educator Elaine Pechacek-Cotignola will present a special concert reading of her original musical, The Lady Juliana, on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre South Playhouse.

The one-night-only event will serve as a fundraiser for sarcoidosis research, a cause with deeply personal significance for Pechacek-Cotignola, who was diagnosed with the inflammatory disease in 2020.

The musical has received developmental presentations and performances in the United States and internationally, with its journey taking the work to England, Australia and France. The October 10 Orlando performance brings the musical back to Central Florida for a special concert reading featuring professional and community performers from the Orlando theatre scene.

For Pechacek-Cotignola, the evening also intersects with another unlikely chapter of her own story: distance running. After facing significant health challenges from sarcoidosis, she transformed her health and eventually began running endurance races-something she once could not have imagined doing. On November 1, just weeks after the concert, she will take on the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, using the journey to raise funds and awareness for sarcoidosis research. The October 10 event is part of her effort to reach a $4,000 fundraising goal.

Pechacek-Cotignola is a longtime Central Florida vocal educator, composer, playwright and music director whose career spans nearly three decades. Her catalogue includes five original musicals and more than 180 published songs, and her work has been presented both nationally and internationally.

The evening will begin with a 30-minute showcase featuring young vocal students, celebrating the next generation of musical-theatre performers before the concert reading begins.

The cast features Jodi Chase and David Ian Lee as the Narrators, Katheryn Roberson as Rachel Hoddy, Ashlyn Ward as Mary Wade, Gabby Ransom as Ann Marsh, Molly Schoolmeester as Elizabeth Barnsley, Chris Burns as Captain Aitkin, Javier Collazo Lopez as Surgeon Richard Alley, Alex Mansoori as Lieutenant Edgar Thomas, John Pelkey as Steward John Nicol, Ashley Van Kirk as Marie Anderson, and Hattie B. McKinney as Annie Gallant.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 08 Hrs 05 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming