LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Unveiled at Theatre South Playhouse

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips will present the professional production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's 'Little Shop of Horrors,' September 18th through October 4th, 2026.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, 'Little Shop Of Horrors' has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman (Smile, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Beauty And The Beast) and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, 'Little Shop Of Horrors,' the charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy has been produced worldwide to incredible success.

Directed by Nick Bublitz of the Orlando Shakes (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Puffs, Stranger Sings, Mean Girls Jr.) with choreography by Dayja Le'Chelle (The Prom, The Sound of Music) and musical direction by Seth Durbin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), 'Little Shop of Horrors' will feature an outstanding cast of professional performers - including local favorites and fresh faces.

Making their Theatre South Playhouse debut will be: Dallas Maginn as Seymour, Daisy McCarthy as Audrey, Alex Gerard as Orin, Taylor Rawlinson as Ronnette, Assata Davis as Crystal, and Sam Vidal as Chiffon. Returning to Theatre South Playhouse are: Scottie McLaughlin (Annie) as Audrey II, Mark Ferrera (The Sound of Music, Annie) as Mushnik, Malcolm Gibson (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Ride the Cyclone) as Ensemble/Swing, Saadya Amel Byrd (Matilda) as Ensemble/Swing, and Pat Clark (Ride the Cyclone, Puffs, Annie, Matilda) as Ensemble/Swing.

*Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses

Don't Miss a Orlando News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming