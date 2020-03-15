Dr. Phillips Center for the Arts Has Announced Postponement of Upcoming Performances

Earlier today, the City of Orlando decided to limit gatherings greater than 250 in city-owned venues, including the Dr. Phillips Center and Bob Carr Theater. This action is designed to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and is in effect through the end of the month. Dr. Phillips Center embraces this decision and places the health and well-being of colleagues, guests, students, artists and partners above all else.

As a result of the announcement, several performances and events at the arts center have been postponed or canceled, along with education classes and initiatives.

Dr. Phillips Center is actively exploring options for rescheduling performances, events, educational classes and initiatives. Guests should watch their emails in the coming days for more information on specific shows.

For the latest information, education updates and a list of shows affected, visit drphillipscenter.org/latestupdates.





