Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates 2024/25 Season With LORD OF THE RINGS Community Giveback

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the first community giveback of the 24/25 season, happening on August 9, 2024.

This celebratory event invites 70 special guests to the arts center who will experience a unique evening performance of “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert,” setting the stage for a season of expanded community engagement.

Through support provided by Massey Services, Inc. – the community giveback will commence with a special preshow reception on the Kessler Tier, where guests will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Maestro Shih-Hung Young and soloist Kaitlyn Lusk. The night will culminate in the Walt Disney Theater with a live symphony performance alongside a showing of the Oscar-winning film.

“These students kick off our first community giveback of the 24/25 season,” says Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “It's always great to connect with our community through this initiative because it allows us to foster relationships and provide forever memories, staying true to our vision of Arts For Every Life.”

Special thank you to our beneficiaries support: Florida Youth Symphony Orchestra, HAPCO Music Foundation and Orlando Youth Chamber Ensemble.

Guests will also receive exclusive Lord of the Rings signed posters, event swag and light bites.

To date, Dr. Phillips Center has contributed over $21.7 million to purpose and donated more than 47,700 tickets to the community

For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.

