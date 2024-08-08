News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates 2024/25 Season With LORD OF THE RINGS Community Giveback

Happening this Friday, August 9, 2024, 70 special guests will attend the arts center as part of the community giveback initiative supported by Massey Services, Inc.

By: Aug. 08, 2024
Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates 2024/25 Season With LORD OF THE RINGS Community Giveback Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the first community giveback of the 24/25 season, happening on August 9, 2024. 

LATEST NEWS

Full Cast Set For New North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Announced At Dr. Phillips Center
Night Moves Fest to Return to Pensacola as Part of the Eleventh Annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival
Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

This celebratory event invites 70 special guests to the arts center who will experience a unique evening performance of “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert,” setting the stage for a season of expanded community engagement.

Through support provided by Massey Services, Inc. – the community giveback will commence with a special preshow reception on the Kessler Tier, where guests will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Maestro Shih-Hung Young and soloist Kaitlyn Lusk. The night will culminate in the Walt Disney Theater with a live symphony performance alongside a showing of the Oscar-winning film. 

“These students kick off our first community giveback of the 24/25 season,” says Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “It's always great to connect with our community through this initiative because it allows us to foster relationships and provide forever memories, staying true to our vision of Arts For Every Life.”

Special thank you to our beneficiaries support: Florida Youth Symphony Orchestra, HAPCO Music Foundation and Orlando Youth Chamber Ensemble.

Guests will also receive exclusive Lord of the Rings signed posters, event swag and light bites. 

To date, Dr. Phillips Center has contributed over $21.7 million to purpose and donated more than 47,700 tickets to the community 

For more information visit drphillipscenter.org




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos