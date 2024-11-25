Downtown Arts District Announces Inaugural New Year's Eve Party MIDNIGHT ON MAGNOLIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Downtown Arts District has announced its first-ever New Year's Eve celebration, “Midnight on Magnolia,” on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at CityArts in Orlando from 8:30pm to 1pm. Presented by Valley Bank, this fun and fresh event offers an elevated, artistic atmosphere, perfect for young professionals and the young at heart looking for a unique way to ring in the New Year in Orlando.

With the Magnolia flower as its centerpiece, Midnight on Magnolia offers a refreshing alternative to the typical New Year's Eve bar and club scene in Downtown Orlando. The glittering event will showcase the vibrant culture and history of the Downtown Arts District. Attendees aged 21 and up will enjoy a welcoming, cosmopolitan environment—stylish yet comfortable, without being overly formal.

The evening's festivities will include live art experiences presented by Orlando Health, DJ Dizzlephunk performing in the brand-new open-air Courtyard, DJ Lindsey Leigh performing in the second-floor main gallery, live music, party favors, confetti cannons, a champagne toast at midnight, cocktails, gourmet lite bites and more. General Admission and VIP tickets — featuring open bar and drink packages — are now available at MidnightOnMagnolia.Eventbrite.com. (Special Early Bird tickets are on sale until they sell out.)

“Downtown Arts District hosts some of Orlando's most one-of-a-kind events, and we're excited to add our very first New Year's Eve celebration to that list,” says Daniel F. Betancourt, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The board, staff and committee can't wait to ring in the New Year with everyone, and we're confident that Midnight on Magnolia will become a go-to tradition in Downtown Orlando for years to come.”

The 2025 Midnight on Magnolia committee is chaired by Daniel F. Betancourt, with Lindsey Hahn, Samantha Klingler and James Matta serving as committee leads. Downtown Arts District liaisons include Barbara Hartley, Teagan Carregal and Ashley Samuels.

Experience the inaugural “Midnight on Magnolia” New Year's Eve event, hosted by the Downtown Arts District, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. To purchase tickets, visit: MidnightOnMagnolia.Eventbrite.com. For more information about Downtown Arts District, visit: DowntownArtsDistrict.com.

