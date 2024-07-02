Creative City Project to Present WAVELENGTH Live Music And Immersive Light Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The makers of spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida, Creative City Project, will present “Wavelength” - Where Live Music Meets Immersive Light presented by Massey Services, Inc. coming to Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Orlando for one night only on Saturday, August 17, 2024, with two shows at 5:30pm and 8pm.

Following the success of 2022’s “The Seasons” and 2023’s “The Carnival”, Creative City Project brings you a brand-new experience that is part concert, part multimedia visual art exhibition. More than 200 light pillars, lasers, projectors and custom fixtures fuse with 20 professional singers, 12 orchestral musicians and an ambient, modern six-member rock band to create this unique, in-the-round seating configuration concert.

The music is a combination of original compositions and unique arrangements of classical, pop and jazz songs. The choir, led by music director Chris Keogh, is comprised of 20 of Orlando’s most talented a cappella singers. Combined with Keough’s brilliant arrangements, audiences are sure to experience thrilling sounds not heard elsewhere. Composers Julian Bond and Greg Perkins lead an orchestral ensemble and live band of professional musicians, and brass and percussions ensembles from Central Florida Community Arts make appearances throughout the room during the performance.

“This incredible creative team is collaborating to bring audiences something truly special,” says Creative City Project Artistic Director Cole NeSmith. “The 20 singers will surround the audience as they are placed around the entire Grand Tier (first balcony) of the space, and musicians will appear in locations throughout Steinmetz Hall - truly creating a unique show, and light is the star of the show. Laser light and projection will fill the space throughout the night, and 200 light pillars, each 10 feet tall, will be hanging throughout the venue. The visual beauty of light is as important as the world-class music that will be part of this show."

“Creative City Project is proud to kick off our incredible 2024-2025 season doing what we do best with our latest immersive event ‘Wavelength’, which we promise will transport our audience into an artistically designed visual landscape for an exciting, multi-sensory experience,” says Creative City Project Executive Director Melyssa Marshall. “Then, following Wavelength, we are absolutely thrilled to bring back all of our most popular, highly anticipated, annual holiday events, plus the IMMERSE festival!”

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

LOCATION: Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

DATE: August 17, 2024, shows 5:30pm and 8pm

TICKETS: Tickets are between $40-$75 per person. Purchase at: www.creativecityproject.com/wavelength

Coming 2024-2025, Creative City Project presents “Wavelength” August 17 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, “Happy Frights” and “Haunting Nights” September 27 – October 31 at Harry P. Leu Gardens, “Dazzling Nights” November 29 - January 5 at Harry P. Leu Gardens and the highly-anticipated return of the “IMMERSE” festival February 21-23 in the streets and public spaces of Downtown Orlando (with art on display for the entire month of February).

