Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative City Project Presents AIRPLAY Coming To Downtown Orlando, October 1- 30

Journey through the UK's “Architects of Air” with all-new giant, immersive, inflatable art installations.

Orlando News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Creative City Project Presents AIRPLAY Coming To Downtown Orlando, October 1- 30

Creative City Project announces their newest installation "Airplay" presented by Orlando Health coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard from October 1-30, 2022.

Guests of Airplay will experience art like never before as they journey through the UK's Luminarium called "Architects of Air" - a giant, immersive and inflatable architectural walk-thru experience of color, light and shape. Guests will adventure through a massive, inflatable garden, relax and connect in the shade of unique, inflatable installations, meet larger-than-life inflatable characters and so much more. Surprises and play abound in this totally unique artistic adventure.

"Following the huge success of Anthology, we are thrilled to announce our next innovative arts experience Airplay," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Each component of Airplay is designed to be interactive as we want our guests to have an immersive experience. Central Florida may be familiar with Architects of Air from IMMERSE 2019, and while IMMERSE is on pause this year, we are so happy to bring them back with a totally different installation that will undoubtedly create awe, adventure, imagination, inspiration, relaxation and delight."

Creative City Project brand partners and community collaborators for Airplay include: OUC, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Massey Services, Orlando Health, Architects of Air (from the UK), Orange County Public Schools, Parramore Kidz Zone and City of Orlando's Downtown Development Board.

Playing at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard, 445 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801 on October 1-30, 2022. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets to Airplay include one 30-minute timed entry to Architects of Air. Purchase at: www.creativecityproject.com/airplay.





More Hot Stories For You


The Winter Park Playhouse Present SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM, September 23 - October 16The Winter Park Playhouse Present SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM, September 23 - October 16
August 30, 2022

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, continues its 20th Anniversary Series with a nod to simpler times in the musical comedy Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream running September 23 through October 16, 2022.
Cece Teneal Celebrates 20th Anniversary With World-class ConcertCece Teneal Celebrates 20th Anniversary With World-class Concert
August 30, 2022

Cece Teneal's ICONS celebrates 20 years of arts and entertainment of Central Florida's homegrown and internationally known blues-centric soprano, Cece Teneal. Featuring the Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) Symphony Orchestra and Community Choir, ICONS is a celebration to recognize ICONS who are pioneers for the preservation and advancement of performing arts in Central Florida.
Orlando Sings Announces RAVISHING BAROQUE and More for 2022/2023 SeasonOrlando Sings Announces RAVISHING BAROQUE and More for 2022/2023 Season
August 29, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for Orlando Sings’ second full season of professional concerts featuring the Solaria Singers and the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus.
Cast Announced For Ghost Light Theatricals' LILIESCast Announced For Ghost Light Theatricals' LILIES
August 25, 2022

Ghost Light Theatricals, a new artistic venture founded by Joseph C. Walsh, has announced its inaugural production of the Florida Premiere of Lilies: or the revival of a romantic drama, in partnership with Wild Oats Productions and Theatre South Playhouse.
Cece Teneal Celebrates 20th Anniversary With World-class ConcertCece Teneal Celebrates 20th Anniversary With World-class Concert
August 24, 2022

Cece Teneal's ICONS celebrates 20 years of arts and entertainment of Central Florida's homegrown and internationally known blues-centric soprano, Cece Teneal. Featuring the Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) Symphony Orchestra and Community Choir, ICONS is a celebration to recognize ICONS, who are pioneers for the preservation and advancement of performing arts in Central Florida.