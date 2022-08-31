Creative City Project Presents AIRPLAY Coming To Downtown Orlando, October 1- 30

Creative City Project announces their newest installation "Airplay" presented by Orlando Health coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard from October 1-30, 2022.

Guests of Airplay will experience art like never before as they journey through the UK's Luminarium called "Architects of Air" - a giant, immersive and inflatable architectural walk-thru experience of color, light and shape. Guests will adventure through a massive, inflatable garden, relax and connect in the shade of unique, inflatable installations, meet larger-than-life inflatable characters and so much more. Surprises and play abound in this totally unique artistic adventure.

"Following the huge success of Anthology, we are thrilled to announce our next innovative arts experience Airplay," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Each component of Airplay is designed to be interactive as we want our guests to have an immersive experience. Central Florida may be familiar with Architects of Air from IMMERSE 2019, and while IMMERSE is on pause this year, we are so happy to bring them back with a totally different installation that will undoubtedly create awe, adventure, imagination, inspiration, relaxation and delight."

Creative City Project brand partners and community collaborators for Airplay include: OUC, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Massey Services, Orlando Health, Architects of Air (from the UK), Orange County Public Schools, Parramore Kidz Zone and City of Orlando's Downtown Development Board.

Playing at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard, 445 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801 on October 1-30, 2022. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets to Airplay include one 30-minute timed entry to Architects of Air. Purchase at: www.creativecityproject.com/airplay.