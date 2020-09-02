Central Florida Community Arts Celebrates 10th Anniversary This Month

The event will commemorate the achievements of the organization as well as those who helped CFCArts.

On September 27, Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) will be celebrating 10 incredible years of serving and building community through the arts with a virtual celebration premiering on YouTube at 6pm. The event will commemorate the achievements of the organization as well as those who helped CFCArts become the organization it is today. In order to get your free ticket to the event, visit CFCArts.com/10th-Anniversary.

"To be able to celebrate the beginnings of Central Florida Community Arts and realize the tremendous amount of growth that has occurred within the last 10 years is incredible within itself, but then to also be able to take a step back and realize how many people CFCArts has impacted through that time is unbelievable," says Founder & Executive Director Joshua Vickery.

Starting out in 2010 just as an idea for a small choir, Central Florida Community Arts has grown exponentially to become the nation's largest Community Choir, Florida's largest Symphony Orchestra, a flourishing community theatre, and a multitude of performing arts programs for students of all ages. With the reimagining of the School of the Arts in 2018, the school now has an Academy offering private lessons and group classes, outreach programs for under-resourced populations, arts experiences for healthy, older adults, and arts and wellness programs at numerous sites.

This organization thrives in its partnerships and collaborations and reaches thousands of artists of all ages and abilities across a five-county region, giving everyone the ability to connect, serve, and perform in a safe and accessible environment. CFCArts recognizes that none of this would be possible without amazing partners so this celebration is as much a recognition of the organization, as of the Central Florida community.

After in-person offerings shut down in mid-March, the CFCArts team quickly pivoted to virtual opportunities for the community. Since that time, they have reached hundreds of seniors with engaging classes that keep them connected to the arts and one another; engaged thousands in virtual concerts and cabarets; offered hundreds of hours of free or low-cost music therapy sessions; completed two virtual, theatrical productions with Upbeat!, featuring participants with varying abilities; produced a musical review featuring over thirty scenes, songs, and narrations with over one-hundred students participating; taught summer arts and literacy programs to under-resourced families; and much more. One week after closing in-person lessons, the Academy reopened virtually and has now connected over two-hundred students with teaching artists. All CFCArts performance groups continued to rehearse via Zoom and are currently moving toward a blended in-person and virtual model, to ensure inclusivity for all as CFCArts has moved into a phased in-person reopening.

