CARBONELL AWARDS Issue Revised List of Nominations for 2021-2022 Theatre Season

After announcing this year's list of Carbonell Award nominations last Friday, the organization quickly realized that clarifications and additions were necessary. This invariably happens with any complicated, first-time process, so the nonprofit organization ordered a recalculation of the scores in all 20 categories.

One production was omitted from the initial evaluation, and certain nominees were listed for incorrect shows or in the wrong category. In categories where the omitted show was added, or where a nomination was moved to a different category, the number of nominations increased from six to seven so that no previously announced eligible nominee would be deleted.

The Carbonell's new system was developed by a special scoring committee made up of diverse members of the theatre community, including judges, critics, and industry leaders. It is based on a well-respected system used by a similar awards program in Arizona. Despite problems in transcription from score sheet to press release, we remain confident in the point system and the math-and we look forward to working more closely with participating theatres in finetuning the judging guidelines for each production.

Based on this weekend's re-evaluation, following is a revised list of Carbonell Award Nominations for the 2021-2022 Theatre Season in South Florida:

Outstanding New Work, Play or Musical

+ A Wonderful World, by Aurin Squire, Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell (Miami New Drama)

+ Come Out! Come Out!, by Ronnie Larsen (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Papá Cuatro, by Juan Souki (Miami New Drama)

+ The Code, by Michael McKeever (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ The Cuban Vote, by Carmen Pelaez (Miami New Drama)

+ The Duration, by Bruce Graham (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

Outstanding Production, Play

+ GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ One in Two (Island City Stage)

+ Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

Outstanding Direction, Play

+ Lydia Fort, The White Card (GableStage)

+ Loretta Greco, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ Stuart Meltzer, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Stuart Meltzer, The Actors (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Christopher Renshaw, The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, One in Two (Island City Stage)

+ Juan Souki, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

+ Tom Hewitt, I Hate Hamlet (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Jovon Jacobs, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Colin McPhillamy, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol (City Theatre)

+ Nathaniel J. Ryan, One in Two (Island City Stage)

+ Gabriell Salgado, Frankenstein (Zoetic Stage )

+ Randall Swinton, One in Two (Island City Stage)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

+ Rita Cole, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Natalie Cordone, I Hate Hamlet (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Lindsey Corey, Overactive Letdown (Theatre Lab at FAU)

+ Jeanine Gangloff Levy, Suddenly Last Summer (Island City Stage)

+ Peggy Linker, The God of Isaac (West Boca Theatre)

+ Mia Matthews, The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

+ Kristian Bikic, Now and Then (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Christopher Dreeson, Water by the Spoonful (New City Players)

+ Michael McKeever, The Code (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Jonathan Nichols-Navarro, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ James Puig, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Gabriell Salgado, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Jordan Sobel, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

+ Alicia Cruz, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

+ Gina Fonseca, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (Zoetic Stage)

+ Jeni Hacker, The Actors (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Maha McCain, Overactive Letdown (Theatre Lab at FAU)

+ Katlin Svadbik, Rapture, Blister, Burn (Main Street Players)

+ Laura Turnbull, Now and Then (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Stephanie Vazquez, GringoLandia (Zoetic Stage)

Outstanding Production, Musical

+ A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Come Out!, Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Kinky Boots (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Once on This Island (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Direction, Musical

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Kinky Boots (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Ronnie Larsen, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Christopher Renshaw, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Giancarlo Rodaz, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Giancarlo Rodaz, Be More Chill (Area Stage)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

+ Frank Montoto, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Maxime Prissert, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Nate Promkul, Head Over Heels (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Chaz Rose, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Ben Sandomir, Something Rotten (Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts)

+ Elijah Word, Kinky Boots (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

+ Bryan Austermann, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Yarden Barr, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Lindsey Corey, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Katie Duerr, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Gabi Gonzalez, Evita (Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts)

+ Sabrina Lynn Gore, Head Over Heels (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Mariaca Semprún, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

+ Anthony Cataldo, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Adolfo Hererra, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ Imran Hylton, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Matthew Korinko, Something Rotten (Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts)

+ John Luis, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ H. Drew Perkins, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

+ Alma Cuervo, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Sara Grant, Something Rotten (Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts)

+ Jade Jones, Once on This Island (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Mallory Newbrough, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Karen Stephens, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Lillie Thomas, Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Music Direction

+ Steven G. Anthony, Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Caryl Fantel, Side by Side by Sondheim (Zoetic Stage)

+ Rick Kaydas, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Michael O. Mitchell & Annastasia Victory, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Clay Ostwald, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Bobby Peaco, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

Outstanding Choreography

+ Irma Becker, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Jerel Brown, Once on This Island (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Natalie Caruncho, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan! (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Oren Korenblum, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Mark Martino, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Rickey Tripp, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Scenic Design, Play or Musical

+ Michael Amico, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Tim Bennett, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Adam Koch, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Frank Oliva, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Michael Schweikardt, I Hate Hamlet (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Christopher and Justin Swader, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical

+ Kirk Bookman, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Kirk Bookman, The Duration (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Kirk Bookman, The Belle of Amherst (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Joe Naftal, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Cory Pattak, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Mary Ellen Stebbins, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Sound Design, Play or Musical

+ Javier Casas, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ Matt Corey, Frankenstein (Zoetic Stage)

+ Matt Corey, Overactive Letdown (Theatre Lab at FAU)

+ Obadiah Eaves, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ Kai Harada, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Rob Rick, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical

+ Nicole Alcaro, Come Out! Come Out! (Ronnie Larsen Presents)

+ Ari Fulton, A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama)

+ Maria Banda-Rodaz, Beauty & the Beast (Area Stage)

+ Lenora Nikitin, Head Over Heels (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Brian O'Keefe, Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Ellis Tillman, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

+ Steve Covey for Projection-Mapping, Side by Side by Sondheim (Zoetic Stage)

+ Yuki Isumihara for Projection Design, The Cuban Vote (Miami New Drama)

+ Fernando Mendoza for Projection Design, Papá Cuatro (Miami New Drama)

+ Rebecca Pancoast for Scenic Artist, Almost Maine (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Rebecca Pancoast for Scenic Artist, The Duration (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Nicole Perry for Intimacy Direction, To Fall in Love (Theatre Lab at FAU)

A total of 62 productions at 21 different theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of 30 experienced judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) utilizing a transparent grading process.

For participating theaters, Miami New Drama topped the list with 24 nominations; followed by Area Stage and Slow Burn Theatre Company with 15 each; Ronnie Larsen Presents (13); Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre and Palm Beach Dramaworks (12 each), and Zoetic Stage with 10.

Area Stage's Beauty & the Beast was the production earning the most individual nominations (14), with Miami New Drama earning nine for A Wonderful World, eight for The Cuban Vote, and seven for Papá Cuatro. Because Papá Cuatro is described by the theatre as "a play with music," it received nominations in both the Play and Musical categories.

The 45th Annual Carbonell Awards will be presented at an entertainment-packed ceremony on Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Tickets are only $32 each (including facility fee) and are now available for purchase by calling 954.777.2055 or online at https://www.showpass.com/annual-carbonell-awards/.

Sponsors of the 45th Annual Carbonell Awards include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Carbonell Sculptures Ltd., Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, John Knox Village, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, The Dennis C. Moss Center (formerly The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center), Punchline Productions, South Florida Cultural Consortium, South Florida Theatre League, and Donald R. Walters, P.A.