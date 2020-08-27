Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents STREAMING STRINGS Orchestra Performance

The free streamed concert will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has announced that it will offer a free streamed concert on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Streaming Strings was recorded at Suntree United Methodist Church and will be made available to view for 72 hours, starting at 7 pm on August 29.

The concert is free to view - donations are accepted to fund this and future online performances. To request a link to enjoy the streamed performance, visit brevardsymphony.com/streaming-strings. BSO Music Director Maestro Christopher Confessore stated: "Streaming Strings will feature a 16-member string orchestra performing familiar classics, including Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik and the Pachelbel Canon. We have missed performing and I can't wait to share the stage again with our musicians." The BSO is the first professional orchestra in Central Florida to offer a free streamed orchestral performance to the public this summer.

BSO Executive Director David Schillhammer: "Getting back to performing safely has been our top priority. Although it won't be the same as attending a live performance, I am confident that our audience will enjoy this streamed concert. I hope that these types of concerts will act as placeholders in the hearts and minds of our patrons until it is safe to resume attending live performances."

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is the only fully-professional orchestra in Brevard County. Many of Central Florida's finest classical musicians play with the BSO. For more information regarding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, please visit BrevardSymphony.com or call 321.242.2024.

