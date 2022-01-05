Black Theatre Girl Magic Seeks Portraiture For The Orlando Museum Of Art's 1st Thursdays Series

Black Theatre Girl Magic (BTGM) in partnership with the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) is proud to present "ONIJA" for the second year in a row. This event is to showcase Central Florida artists for OMA's "1st Thursdays Series". It is scheduled for February 3, 6-9 p.m. with live performance by Soulbase Band and catering by Maya Rosa.

We are seeking submissions of portraiture and self-portraiture that exemplify the fighting spirit of Black people in America and the diaspora*. Please note: We are specifically seeking submissions from Central Florida artists who are descendants of the African diaspora and/or American descendants of slavery. All mediums are welcome.

Deadline for entry is Sunday, January 16, 2022 and selected works must be dropped off and installed on Feb 3rd between 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Please submit at:

https://forms.gle/UnDzaYRbD4E618Z76

For more information, check out Orlando Museum of Art's submissions page. You can also find Black Theatre Girl Magic at www.blacktheatregirlmagic.org.

*Artist's works will also be considered for the Orlando Science Center: A STEAM Gallery spring show, "Art Speaks: A Celebration of Black Artists" February - April 2022. Further details available upon selection of your work.