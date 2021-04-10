BWW Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by Orlando Shakes

In William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, a motley cast of characters find themselves in an idyllic forest filled with magic and wonder. So, it is quite apropos that Orlando Shakes' current production of this timeless classic is being offered outdoors, at a park (Lake Eola Park) in a beautiful setting by the water. And like the young lovers and the "Mechanicals" who enter the woods not knowing how their lives will change before the night is through, audiences seated in the Walt Disney Amphitheatre are in for an evening of magic and merriment - one that, I must say, is long overdue.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is one of only two plays in which Shakespeare creates his own plot, drawing from several different sources, and has become, over the 400+ years since its first publishing, an audience favorite. For those who are not familiar with the play, it centers around the pending nuptials of Duke Theseus (Timothy Williams) and Queen Hippolyta (Melanie Whipple) in Athens, Egeus (E. Mani Cadet) a member of the Duke's court, and a number of Athenian residents including four young lovers Hermia (Trenell Mooring), Egeus' daughter, Lysander (Christopher Creane), Demetrius (Wildlin Pierrevi), and Helena (Janice Munk) and a group of common workers who fashion themselves as a theater troupe including Quince (Anne Hering), Nick Bottom (Philip Nolen), Francis Flute (Brian Wiegand), Robin Starveling (Carson Betts), Tom Snout (Jeffrey Allen Sneed), and Snug the Joiner (Alejandro Guevarez - Jarret Poore on the night I attended). The young lovers (both requited and unrequited) and the Mechanicals (the theater troupe) all find themselves in the nearby wood for various reasons and encounter the lively Puck (Greg Pragel), and Oberon and Titania, the queen of the fairies (also played by Mr. Williams and Ms. Whipple). Mix in a bunch of fairies (Jessica T. Johnson, Sarah Hubert, Christy Allen Clark, and Megan Friend) a magical love potion and mistaken identities and you get a raucous and hilarious night of frolic.

In A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Shakespeare's story alone provides beautiful prose, hilarious banter, and lyrical verse, but even in the beautiful outdoor setting of Lake Eola Park, the play requires direction and a setting befitting the story. In Orlando Shakes' production, these come in spades. Jim Helsingers' direction is fast-paced and inspired and keeps the story moving in the allotted time (100 minutes, no intermission). Other, less skilled, directors might be hindered by the current COVID restrictions required by Actor's Equity (including a required six feet of distance between actors). However, Mr. Helsinger embraces this and uses it to the story's advantage, including some very funny asides and added staging choices that work extremely well. So, even though it might seem odd that lovers embrace from six feet away, it works.

All of the actors in this production deliver high quality and entertaining performances. This, I believe, is the key to enjoying Shakespeare in the 21st century. If the delivery can come across natural, organic, and believable, then the audience can be easily transported into the play. And while the full cast is all quite good, there were a few standout performances. Mr. Williams' Oberon is mischievous yet commanding with a Loki-like nature (for those Marvel fans out there). As his estranged, yet powerful wife, Titania, Ms. Whipple delivers a queen of the fairies with a strong comic flair and a touch of silly frivolity. As the chaotic, yet loveable Puck, Mr. Pragel delivers the most physically taxing, yet truly hilarious performance. One gag in particular when sent to find the flower that will lead to the night's magical mix-up is very memorable. Mr. Nolen's Nick Bottom is also very good, with spot on comic timing and his own memorable COVID-inspired sight gag. Along with the rest of the Mechanicals (directed with fluster and bluster by Ms. Hering's Quince) this group delivers in terms of true comedy. When the troupe finally performs Pyramus and Thisbe towards the end of the play, the audience was roaring, a testament to this fantastic troupe.

As for the remaining creative team, Bert Scott's captivating and beautiful multi-functional set fits perfectly in the outdoor setting, and very effectively transforms from a column filled Athens, to the mysterious forest. Denise R. Warner's costumes are equally magical, especially those of the fairies and their Queen. Philip Lupos' lighting and Britt Sandusky's sound add magic and an ethereal quality to the actors on stage.

Finally, for those who haven't ventured out to the theatre yet due to continued pandemic caution, I do want to point out all the measures being taken to ensure the safety of the audience and the cast. Temperature checks are performed when entering the amphitheater and seating has been blocked off to ensure the mandatory six feet of distance between patrons. Masks are required to be worn by attendees and as noted, all protocols on stage adhere to Equity requirements. On a personal note - as someone who, pre-COVID was reviewing a show multiple times a week, this first foray back into the theatre was exactly what I needed to feel like maybe we are on the right path and the world can get back to normal (or a new normal) once again.

Overall, Orlando Shakes' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is a beautifully staged, well-acted, and entertaining night out (literally!) at the theatre. It is funny, accessible and a great way to scratch the year-long theatre itch, forget your troubles, and escape into a magical world for a little while. So, whether you are a hardcore Shakespeare fan or just someone looking for a theatrical escape ,Orlando Shakes' production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is one not to miss.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, presented by Orlando Shakes, runs at the Walt Disney Amphitheatre at Lake Eola Park (195 N Rosalind Ave, Orlando, FL 32801) through April 17th. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased by visiting www.orlandoshakes.org or calling 407-447-1700.

All Photos by Tony Firriolo feature the cast of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM