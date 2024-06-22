Photos: First Look at Jodi Benson in HELLO, DOLLY! at Encore Performing Arts

The remaining performances will take place today, June 22, 2024 at 2pm and 8pm.

By: Jun. 22, 2024
Encore! Performing Arts is presenting the iconic musical “Hello, Dolly!” starring Jodi Benson, a Tony Award Nominee and Disney Legend. The remaining performances will take place today, June 22, 2024 at 2pm and 8pm in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Check out a first look at the production below!

Encore! Performing Arts is thrilled to have Jodi grace the stage as the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi, who leads this iconic, hilarious musical with wit and wisdom. "Hello, Dolly!" made history on Broadway in 1964, clinching an astounding 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With four Broadway revivals and international acclaim, this production is an undeniably timeless gem. Audiences will join Dolly on her quest to unite hearts and turn the world upside down in the pursuit of love.

Tickets can be purchased at drphillipscenter.org. A portion of the proceeds from Encore’s production of “Hello, Dolly!” will directly benefit Give Kids the World Village.

Photo Credit: Bagwell Photography @bagwellphotography, unless otherwise noted

Natalie Hightower
Natalie Hightower

Natalie Hightower (PC: Matthew Hiemenz @black.hat.photography)
Natalie Hightower (PC: Matthew Hiemenz @black.hat.photography)

Oakley Thacker, Solmarie Cruz, Natalie Hightower, and Adam Paul (PC: Matthew Hiemenz @black.hat.photography)
Oakley Thacker, Solmarie Cruz, Natalie Hightower, and Adam Paul (PC: Matthew Hiemenz @black.hat.photography)

Jodi Benson and Cast
Jodi Benson and Cast

Jodi Benson and Cast
Jodi Benson and Cast

Oakley Thacker and Adam Paul
Oakley Thacker and Adam Paul

Jodi Benson and Cast
Jodi Benson and Cast

Christopher Schmidt and Cast
Christopher Schmidt and Cast

Jodi Benson
Jodi Benson

Christopher Schmidt and Jodi Benson
Christopher Schmidt and Jodi Benson

Cast of Hello Dolly
Cast of Hello Dolly

Jodi Benson and Cast
Jodi Benson and Cast

Jodi Benson and Cast
Jodi Benson and Cast




