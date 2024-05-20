All-Volunteer CFCArts Community Choir to Present HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has announced "Hooray for Hollywood," an extraordinary concert celebrating the magic of cinema through song, dance, and theatrical performance. Scheduled for June 15 at 7:30 p.m. and June 16 at 3 p.m., this event will be held at Steinmetz Hall, part of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, located at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801.

After members of the choir supported the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra in Symphonic Disney last November, this will be the full CFCArts Community Choir's debut performance at Steinmetz Hall. Known for its architectural splendor and acoustic perfection, will feature nearly 300 voices from the CFCArts Community Choir, accompanied by a 60-piece symphony orchestra. This unique venue will highlight the Choir's talents like never before, providing an immersive and unforgettable experience for all attendees. Dedicated to accessible arts experiences, tickets for each performance start at $20.

"Hooray for Hollywood" promises a performance filled with beloved movie melodies and spectacular performances. Highlights of the program include:

"Another Day of Sun" from La La Land

"Singin' in the Rain"

"Over the Rainbow"

"Mamma Mia Medley"

"Duel of the Fates" From Star Wars: Episode One - The Phantom Menace

"My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic

"I've Had The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing

The evening will not only feature breathtaking choral arrangements but also include captivating performances by actors and dancers, bringing songs to life and creating a fully immersive theatrical experience.

"Hooray for Hollywood" is more than a concert; it is a celebration of the artistic community and the enchanting world of cinema. Join us for an evening of glamour, emotion, and exceptional artistry as we pay tribute to the unforgettable music and moments of Hollywood.

We invite you to don your red carpet-attire and be part of this spectacular journey. With Steinmetz Hall's unparalleled acoustics, every note and movement will resonate deeply with the audience, ensuring a night to remember.

Information on parking, lodging, drinks and dining are available at CFCArts.com/DTO.

Tickets are available now at CFCArts.com/Events.

About CFCArts:

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a community-based arts organization with a mission to connect, serve, and perform. We provide a cultural platform where artists of all ages and abilities can pursue their passion, develop their craft, and inspire the community through the power of the arts.

