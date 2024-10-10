Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at Lied Ceter For Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences in Lincoln, Nebraska are abuzz with news of the current sit down of Back to the Future: The Musical currently playing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Adapted from the 1985 Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future, the show blends original music seamlessly with iconic songs heard in the film. Featuring original music and lyrics from Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and a book by Bob Gale, who co-wrote the film with Robert Zemeckis, this musical is sure to entertain audiences of all ages. Following an award-winning production in London, Back to the Future: The Musical moved to Broadway in June 2023 where it is still delighting New York audiences today.

Casting for this national tour could not be more spot on. From the leading characters to the supporting roles to the ensemble, every person on stage plays their part to near perfection. The dedication to the storytelling makes for an unforgettable evening of music, laughter and (in some regards) technical magic.

Leading the way as Marty McFly is Caden Brauch. Baruch’s charming interpretation of Marty is darn near perfect. From the mannerisms to the vocal stylings, he is everything you would want in a Marty McFly. His comedic timing and vocal abilities are top-notch, with dance moves and energy to match.

Don Stephenson brilliantly handles the iconic role of Doc Brown, made famous in the films by Christopher Lloyd, and leaves audiences grinning from ear to ear with his performance as Doc. He delicately balances between paying homage to the Doc Brown we’ve all come to know and love, while still bringing a fresh new take on the role. With vocal abilities to match his brilliant comedic timing, I only wish we could have understood more of what was being sung during his key numbers. At times, his vocals seemed to be drowned out by the orchestrations and many of the words were lost in translation.

Portraying George McFly and Lorraine Baines are Burke Swanson and Zan Berube. They prove to be a dynamic duo on stage and you can’t help but smile when they interact. Special shout out to Swanson‘s George McFly laugh, which deserves its own place in the program. His mannerisms perfectly capture this sweet character who is desperate for the attention of his crush, Lorraine. Berube has one of my favorite numbers in the show, Pretty Baby, which showed off her vocal expertise as well as her fantastic comedic ability.

One of the standouts of the evening is Cartreze Tucker, who plays Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry. His show-stopping number, Gotta Start Somewhere, leaves audiences dancing in their seats and grinning with his infectious joy and beautiful vocal.

Ethan Rogers is a pitch perfect Biff Tannen, providing both laughs and tension throughout the show, and Kiara Lee brings to life a lovely Jennifer Parker, who matches with Brauch’s McFly beautifully.

As if the catchy tunes and stellar performances aren’t already enough, the technical aspects of the show are unlike anything currently on stage. Utilizing both practical and projection effects, the DeLorean entrance and exit will be something audiences won’t believe.

While there are a few moments of slight adult humor or language, this truly is a wonderful production for the family, with something to inspire and awe even the least likely theatergoer. If I could go back in time to see the show again, I would. But I am confident that it is not something I will soon forget.

