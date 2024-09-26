Interview: Michael Perez & Makena Jackson of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Lied Center For Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We talk with Michael Perez and Makena Jackson about touring the country in Dear Evan Hansen.

Thank You So Much For Taking The Time To Speak With Broadwayworld In Omaha! Let's Just Start At The Beginning. How Did You Get Your Start In Theatre?

Michael: I started pretty young. I have two older sisters that I really looked up to and I really wanted to do whatever they did. They were both interested in theatre, and when I saw them taking classes I asked my mom if I could sign up too. We started auditioning at a regional theater in North Carolina called the North Carolina Theater and taking classes at the conservatory. That’s where I started. I did my first professional production when I was like seven. It was The Music Man, and I just kind of fell in love with it. I just kept doing it and now I’m here.

Makena: I also have an older sister who would do plays at our local theater. I started doing those with her because I was also copying my sister, but I didn’t start doing musicals until my sophomore year of high school. I was actually a super competitive volleyball player. I played for my school team and then for the rest of the year I would play with a traveling team. I actually did that for most of my school career, and then once I got to high school I started doing my school musicals. Then Covid hit. That’s kind of where I had to choose between being an athlete or being an artist. And I chose to go to the musical theatre route, and I went to school to get my BFA in musical theatre.

Is There Anyone In Your Life Who Really Made An Impact On Your Career Starting Out?

Makena: I would say definitely my entire family. My sister went to NYU for acting and she has an agent now and helped me get my agent. Both of my parents went to LaGuardia for various artistic majors. My mom went for dance and my dad went for music, so they both have different types of knowledge about this industry. I would definitely say my dad has more of the acting side and my mom has always just been a big supporter of whatever I do and has always tried to help me find whatever resources I can to succeed. My dad has especially been very helpful in giving me advice. I would also say my first voice teacher had a big impact on me. I really had no experience with vocal lessons for most of my high school career, which actually resulted in me getting a vocal injury that still impacts me to this day. My first voice teacher really helped me overcome that. We’re still in touch to this day regarding anything pertaining to my career, especially vocally.

Michael: It’s insane to hear that because Makena has honestly the most phenomenal voice. But yeah. To kind of piggyback off of that, I would say that I feel really grateful that I had a family that was very supportive and very much encouraged me to continue to pursue theatre. They knew I loved it. Any teacher I’ve ever had has had an impact. I had a teacher growing up who was really impactful and she really taught me how to sing, and that carried on into college where I studied. I have two acting teachers who are really impactful and not only teach me how to act but also encourage me and really support me as I try to further my career.

What Drew You To Audition For Dear Evan Hansen?

Michael: I mean, I remember when the show came out back in 2016. I was such a huge fan and it was such a dream of mine to do the show. I’ve actually been auditioning for the show since like 2019 when I saw an open call and decided to go. The original production closed, but I had gotten close a couple times. I assumed my journey with the show was over, but then I got an audition for this production one day through my agent. I was very excited because it’s always been such a dream, and it’s just a show that’s so relatable and that everyone can connect to.

Makena: I also have been auditioning for this since it was still open on Broadway. My first audition for Dear Evan Hansen was my freshman year of college and I made it pretty far. I think I made it to the work session, which is like the one right before the last audition, but I really thought that was it. I was so set on it. I was telling this cast that every day I would walk to the Music Box theater just to prepare myself for going to work every day. I didn’t get it. I actually forgot a really important line in my last audition and I didn’t move forward. So yeah, I’ve been auditioning for this for a while. I had always told my family that Dear Evan Hansen was going to be the first show that I ever did professionally. I knew it. Similarly to Michael, I also got an audition through my agent - an agent Mike and I share - and then I submitted for it. I had a feeling that if I didn’t get it this time, it truly wasn’t meant to be. But I had a feeling this might be the time that I would get it. Luckily, I got it.

Can You Tell Me About Your Characters?

Makena: I would say Alana is that classic overachiever in high school who likes to be a part of every club, gets straight A’s, and is definitely a tutor of sorts. All of her need to be an overachiever comes from a crippling anxiety, just like Evan. I think she just has a very different way of hiding it. I actually think that Evan, Alana and Jared are the same type of person and they just have various ways of dealing with their anxiety and depression. Alana is a nice mixture between comedic relief and also is very emotional. Especially in terms of coming on in the beginning of the show being very overzealous and very excited for the first day of school and then you kind of see how her anxiety spirals throughout the show, depending on what’s happening with Evan and her involvement in his journey in the show.

Michael: I think Evan is just a kid who is socially anxious and just desperately searching for some type of connection. Something that we talked about a lot in the rehearsal process is that he’s an optimist who leaps himself into situations and he just has this need and urge to try to help people and try to take care of people. He kind of leaps into these situations without really thinking, which is what tends to get him into trouble. He’s just a kid who wants some kind of friendship or connection or genuine love. He just wants to help people.

What Is It About Dear Evan Hansen That Resonates With Audiences?

Makena: We had a talk back at Theatre Under the Start, and that combined with what I've experienced at the stage doors has shown me that it appeals to a multigenerational audiences. I think that having people who look like parents and people who actually look like children acting on stage appeals to families. Parents bring their kids and they are shocked that they see themselves in the parents. The kids see themselves in the teenagers. I think there’s been such a mass appeal because anyone who comes to the show can relate. I also think that this is a show where there’s no good guy or bad guy. I think that these people are all just very human and everything they experience is so universal. Because of that, everyone is able to find themselves in any of the characters no matter what the age ranges.

Michael: Yeah totally. I think everything that Makena said. It’s one of those shows where you’re going to go and you’re gonna feel all the emotions. You’re gonna go and laugh and cry and have an amazing time. I think it’s just a show that’s so emotionally raw, that you can just kind of relate to it. It’s a show about these eight characters who are all just searching for some sort of connection. In this age of social media, we’re all technically so connected and yet we’re also disconnected from each other. I think that’s just something that everyone can relate to today.

What Do You Hope Audiences Take Away From This Production?

Michael: That you will be found. Honestly, as cliché as that sounds. You’re not alone and you will be found. You are worthy of love. You are worthy of connection. That’s what I’m really hoping that audiences take away from this. You don’t need to try to be something or not. You can be who you are and that’s OK. People love you.

Makena: Yeah, similarly I would say that entire closing monologue that Evan has where he says today that you don’t need to hide or lie - just be you. It’s enough. It's the most important message. Just be who you are even if that means having anxiety or depression and learning how to manage those things. Know that whatever you bring to the table is enough.

Any Last Thoughts For Our Readers?

Michael: I’ve had the honor to get to see the show as the Evan alternate, and I get to watch the show almost every single night when I’m not on. It never fails to make me laugh and cry. It doesn’t get old. The music is so good. I mean, if you’re a fan of the original production or the movie, this is going to be everything that you love about the show and more. This cast has worked so hard and they’re so so talented. I’ve never been more proud to be a part of a production. I’m so excited for people to see it. If you have any doubts, just go. You’re gonna love it

Makena: I would say I remember watching Dear Evan Hansen for the first time and it was around the time I was starting to kind of dip my toe into theatre. I think it’s one of the shows that just made me appreciate theatre and appreciate scripts and writing. I think I love the show so much because not only did I see myself in the characters, but I just had a newfound appreciation for the art of theatre and wanting to do it and watch it. I keep hearing everyone say that the show is a perfect gateway musical into even just listening to musical theatre albums. So I would say if there’s any hesitance, please just trust that this production is worth all the hype and all the accolades. It really is such a great show to experience even if you aren’t into theater.

Michael: It’s such a good show and this cast is so phenomenal. We are so excited to share the show with everyone in Lincoln.

