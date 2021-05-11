Opera Omaha Announces Poetry & Music Project Concert

Opera Omaha has announced its Poetry & Music Project 20/21 Concert. Join in for the virtual premiere on May 16th at 1pm of eleven original pieces of music created through the Poetry & Music Project!

Hosted live by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and HCOF Fellow Fernando Montejano, the concert will feature eleven original pieces composed by Matt Browne and Frances Pollock with lyrics by our student poets performed by HCOF Fellows Jared Hiscock, Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor, and Nicholas Davis!

This event will be free and open to the public. Please register for streaming details and reminders.

Now in its fourth year, the Poetry & Music Project connects student poets and their words with composers to create original music and explore the connections between poetry and music.

In Fall 2020, Opera Omaha and the Nebraska Writers Collective invited students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa to submit works of poetry on themes of Emotion, Connection, Uncovering History, Stuck in Place / Getting Un-Stuck. Opera Omaha received 69 submissions from 59 poets in grades 2 through 12, across 9 Nebraska counties: Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Douglas, Hall, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy, plus Anita County, Iowa. There were many outstanding poems submitted to the project and after a blind review project composers Frances Pollock and Matt Browne, alumni of the American Opera Project Composers & the Voice program, selected eleven poems to set to music based on what inspired them.

In March, poets and composers gathered virtually for music workshops. These closed workshops were a time for poets and composers to work together with the musicians on the original pieces of music with Opera Omaha Holland Community Opera Fellows and Head of Music Sean Kelly.

The completed works will be performed by Opera Omaha's Holland Community Opera Fellows, premiering at a free virtual concert May 16th, 2021. All poems submitted to the project will be also be available on the Opera Omaha website in May.

The Poetry & Music Project is produced in partnership with Nebraska Writers Collective and The American Opera Project and supported in part by Humanities Nebraska.

20/21 Selected Poets and Poems

"Untold History", Lily Barry Lincoln Southwest High

Music Composed by Frances Pollock | Performed by Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor

"Mom :)", Harper Burgert Whitetail Elementary

Music Composed by Frances Pollock | Performed by Nicholas Davis

"To: Happiness", Connor Callen Hayward Elementary

Music Composed by Matt Browne | Performed by Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor

"Dear Grandpa", Heidi Donegan Callaway Public School

Music Composed by Frances Pollock | Performed by Nicholas Davis

"Ode to 2020", Brooklyn Grandgenett Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Music Composed by Frances Pollock | Performed by Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor

"On the Inside", Kyson Lammers Holy Trinity Elementary

Music Composed by Matt Browne | Performed by Jared Hiscock

"The Lovers of Modena", Ava Larson Brownell Talbot

Music Composed by Matt Browne | Performed by Jared Hiscock

"Emotion", Zane Maltas Lincoln Southwest High

Music Composed by Matt Browne | Performed by Jared Hiscock

"Human Connection", MacKenzie Painter Lincoln Southwest High

Music Composed by Frances Pollock | Performed by Nicholas Davis

"The Seed", Beckett Pinder Whitetail Elementary

Music Composed by Matt Browne | Performed by Nicholas Davis

"Un-Stuck", Brooklyn Westlund Lincoln Southwest High

Music Composed by Matt Browne | Performed by Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor