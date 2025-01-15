News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Musical Comedy CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES Opens TADA's 2025 Season

Running February 13-March 2 at The TADA Theatre.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
Musical Comedy CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES Opens TADA's 2025 Season Image
The TADA Theatre kick offs its first show of the 2025 mainstage season with Church Basement Ladies!

This heartwarming and comedic musical takes place in a small Midwestern town and revolves around a delightful group of women who work behind the scenes in the church basement, preparing food and organizing events for the congregation.

From dishing out potlucks along with the occasional church gossip, the ladies bring a unique blend of humor, warmth, and relatability to their everyday experiences. With its catchy musical numbers, humorous anecdotes, and touching moments, this production captures the essence of community, the power of unity, and the importance of finding joy and purpose in everyday life.

The cast includes Paige Allison as Vivian, Judy Welch as Mavis, Cris Rook as Karin, Olivia Engro as Signe and Harold Scott as Pastor Gunderson.

With a book by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke and music and lyrics by Drew Jansen, Church Basement Ladies is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, production management by Caleb Meers, scenic coordination by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Shelly Self and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and is sponsored by Legacy Retirement Communities and Minks Cruise and Travel.

Church Basement Ladies is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, February 13-March 2. Showtimes and ticket reservations can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.




