Lied Center Announces 2024-2025 Live Webcast Season

Back by popular demand, the Lied Center is again offering a live webcast season package, allowing audiences to enjoy exceptional arts experiences from the comfort of home. The $99 package includes live webcast tickets to 9 exciting events coming to the Lied stage this season, and individual shows are available for $20.

The Lied Center began providing professional broadcast virtual access to events during the pandemic, and remains committed to providing that level of accessibility even as audiences have returned to in-person performances. The Lied Center is Nebraska's performing Arts Center!

2024-2025 Virtual Season Packages are available at liedcenter.org/webcast

The 9 shows in the package include:

A House Divided

September 17-22, 2024

6 Performances in the Johnny Carson Theater

The Lied Center presents the world premiere production of A House Divided, a new play by Christina Kirk. Based on real events, this compelling work examines the distressing choices faced by Abraham Lincoln that threatened to unravel his family and the country during a week in 1863 when Mary Todd Lincoln's half-sister, Emilie Todd Helm, visits the White House. Helm, a fiercely loyal Confederate, refuses to pledge allegiance to the Union when trying to cross the border to return to Kentucky after her Confederate husband's death in battle. Unsure of what else to do, Lincoln suggests the soldiers send her to the White House.

Capitol Fools

October 25, 2024 at 7:30pm

Capitol Fools is the new generation of the beloved Capitol Steps, D.C.'s premier political satire show! Featuring performers and the co-creator from Capitol Steps, they put the ‘Mock in Democracy' and specialize in bipartisan spoofery. With breakneck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news, join us for the unveiling of the next political movement in comedy sweeping the country – Capitol Fools.

The Midtown Men: Holiday Hits

December 21, 2024 at 7:30pm

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with The Midtown Men! Reuniting stars of the original cast of Broadway's smash hit Jersey Boys, this celebrated vocal group returns to the Lied Center to ring in the Christmas season with iconic Yuletide classics, such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Known for tight harmonies and signature renditions of the music from Jersey Boys and the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s, the group delivers iconic music of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more.

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

February 19, 2025 at 7:30pm

Renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world's greatest orchestral music, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields is one of the world's finest chamber orchestras. Founded in 1958 by Sir Neville Marriner, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields has evolved into a musical powerhouse, an orchestra renowned across the world for the sharing of joyful, inspiring performances. The orchestra is joined by Bruce Liu, first prize winner of the 18th Chopin Piano Competition, for Shostakovich's witty and brilliant Piano Concerto No. 1.

123 Andrés

February 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

Christina and Andrés are 123 Andrés, the GRAMMY- and Latin GRAMMY-winning duo for kids and families known for their interactive, high-energy shows. They bring fresh, original songs that blend Spanish and English, with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. 123 Andrés packs its show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning.

Mnozil Brass

March 1, 2025 at 7:30pm

Back by popular demand, one of the world's top brass ensembles returns to Nebraska celebrating its 30thh anniversary of sensational programs, comedic brilliance, and impeccable playing. Known as the “Monty Python of the music world” and for its massively viral YouTube videos, Austria's Mnozil Brass seamlessly combines slapstick comedy with extraordinary musical ability. The group has embraced repertoire for all ages: from folk to classical to jazz to pop, all executed with the same fearlessness, immense technical skill, and typical Viennese "schmäh"!

Murphy's Celtic Legacy

March 15, 2025 at 7:30pm

Embark on a mesmerizing journey with Murphy's Celtic Legacy, an enchanting Irish music and dance extravaganza that captivates audiences worldwide. Delve into the rich lore of the Murphy clan as its saga unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of Ireland and the boundless expanse of the open sea. Featuring a dynamic fusion of the finest Irish dancers, virtuoso musicians, and an original soundtrack that stirs the soul, this is Irish dance reborn!

The Barricade Boys

March 29, 2025 at 7:30pm

Experience your favorite musicals blended with the greatest pop, rock, and swing numbers from four top performers who have one thing in common: they all performed in the West End, international tour, or movie of the world's greatest musical – Les Misérables!

Direct from London, hear the music and inspiring stories from The Barricade Boys' time touring the world and performing on stage in the biggest West End shows, including Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, and more. They also put their spin on the iconic hits of Queen, Elton John, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones! Note: Not a performance of or affiliated with the show Les Misérables.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

April 9, 2025 at 7:30pm

Witty, quirky, and irreverent – praised by Bowie and Eno, and raved about by The New York Times, this world-renowned group of ukulele superstars performs “an evening of sheer entertainment.” Playful, virtuosic, and wickedly amusing, both fun and actually funny, these eccentric virtuosos return to the Lied with their toe-tapping music, hilarious banter, and sheer superlative entertainment. They are masters of the unexpected known for reimagining folk songs, twisting classical favorites, and uncovering quirky versions of rock covers. Featuring only ukuleles and a menagerie of voices, the group is a global sensation!

