IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Set for The TADA Theatre

The TADA Theatre is presenting It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play! from December 5-8 and 12-15. Inspired by the classic film by Frank Capra, this theatrical production is performed in a new way. The entire town of Bedford Falls comes to life with only five actors portraying all the characters during a 1940s radio broadcast in front of a live studio audience. Don't miss the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, as you've never seen it before. This life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family reminding us all that every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings!

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry premiered in 1996 at Stamford Center for the Arts in Stamford, Connecticut, and has since been produced around the country to critical acclaim. The TADA Theatre premieres the Lincoln production.

The talented cast includes Kevin Paul Hofeditz, Cris Rook, Harold Scott, Judy Welch, Caleb Meers and Bruce Thiel.

The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, scenic coordination by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Shelly Self, lighting and sound design by Robert D. Rook. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Schaefer's and Union Bank and Trust. Donations for the Food Bank of Lincoln are encouraged when attending this production.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District December 5-8 and 12-15. Showtimes and ticket reservations can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.

