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Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Sets Omaha Engagement in January 2027

The first Disney-produced North American tour of the musical in more than 25 years will play the Orpheum Theater January 20-27.

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Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Sets Omaha Engagement in January 2027

Disney Theatrical Group and Omaha Performing Arts have announced that tickets are now on sale for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which will play Omaha's Orpheum Theater January 20-27, 2027.

The production marks the first North American tour of the musical presented by Disney in more than 25 years.

Tickets start at $40.50, with all fees included, and are available through Ticket Omaha, by phone at 402-345-0606 or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office inside the Holland Center at 1200 Douglas Street. Extra Magic Packages, which include a theater seat and show merchandise, are also available.

Based on Disney's Academy Award-winning 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994. The production received nine Tony Award nominations and won Best Costume Design, going on to become one of Broadway's longest-running productions.

The musical features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, with songs by Menken and Howard Ashman, including the title song and "Be Our Guest." Additional songs written for the stage by Menken and Tim Rice include "If I Can't Love Her" and "A Change in Me." Linda Woolverton, who wrote the screenplay for the animated film, penned the musical's book.

Creative Team

The new touring production is directed and choreographed by Matt West.

Stanley A. Meyer provides scenic design, with Tony Award-winning costumes by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Michael Kosarin serves as music supervisor and arranger, with orchestrations by Danny Troob and new dance music arrangements by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is music director.

The creative team also includes sound designer John Shivers, projection and video designer Darrel Maloney, hair and makeup designer David H. Lawrence and illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, who also created the illusions for the original 1994 Broadway production.

Jason Trubitt serves as production supervisor, and Myriah Bash is general manager.

Previous Disney-produced North American tours of Beauty and the Beast ran for a combined total of nearly eight years and 2,893 performances.

Buy Tickets to Beauty and the Beast

More on this show: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour Is Coming to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre · 5/26/2026


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