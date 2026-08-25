Tickets to BEETLEJUICE Tour on Sale for Omaha's Orpheum Theater

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Tickets for the Omaha Performing Arts engagement North American Tour of Beetlejuice, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, are now on sale. The tour returns to the Orpheum Theater for just three performances, November 20-21.

Tickets start at $43 and are available through ticketomaha.com, by phone at 402-345-0606 or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office inside the Holland Center at 1200 Douglas Street. Omaha Performing Arts uses all-in ticketing. The prices listed include all fees.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice first opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. Beetlejuice reopened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour opened in December 2022, playing 88 cities with a final 3-peat Broadway resurrection at the Palace Theatre, where it played from Oct. 8, 2025, through Jan. 3, 2026. Beetlejuice has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and made its London debut on the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026.

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