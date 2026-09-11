RISE: SONGS OF RESISTANCE AND RESILIENCE Will Come to BLUEBARN Theatre

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BLUEBARN Theatre will present Rise: Songs of Resistance and Resilience, a new musical performance written and directed by Jill Anderson, Sept. 24-Oct. 18 at the theater's outdoor Porchyard in Omaha, Nebraska.

The production uses music to examine resistance and resilience across more than 150 years of history, drawing from spirituals and songs associated with social movements, including the suffragette, labor, LGBTQ+ and civil rights movements. The production features more than 40 songs performed by a vocal ensemble and live musicians.

Anderson directs and performs as part of the vocal ensemble, with Jesse Wohlman serving as music director and also performing in the ensemble. The company includes Matt Bailey, Jeanne Cahill, Miguel Cintron, Erika Hall-Sieff, Evelyn Hill, Doriette Jordan, Gonatan Ramirez, Emma Riley and Jordan Willis. Cahill also provides the musical arrangements and performs guitar and other instruments. The band and ensemble additionally feature Paige Nola on bass, Jay Srygley on piano and Brandon Williams on percussion.

Performances are scheduled Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 and at 6 p.m. Oct. 18. A relaxed performance will take place Oct. 1, while the Oct. 16 performance will include American Sign Language interpretation. Audio description is available upon request.

The production team includes Anderson as Costume Designer, Nic Jansen as stage manager, Bill Kirby as sound designer, Amy Reiner as props designer, Craig Lee as scenic artist, Hannah Clark as master carpenter and lighting designer, and Mindy Cotner as sound board operator. Susan Clement serves as producing artistic director and CEO of BLUEBARN Theatre.

Rise will be performed outdoors at BLUEBARN Theatre's Porchyard at 1106 S. 10th St. in Omaha. General admission tickets are $47. Tickets for educators, health care workers, military personnel and veterans are $42, while BLUCrew tickets for patrons 35 and younger are $30 for most Thursday and Sunday performances. Rush tickets are available for $25 at the box office 45 minutes before curtain when seats remain.

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