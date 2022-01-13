Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Oklahoma Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Fry - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Lloyd Cracknell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Trevor Mastin - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Towne - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jacob Musgrove - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City)

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Rob Glaubitz - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tanner Rippee - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Caleb Barnett - GREASE - Lyric

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Mia Lashley - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kamron McClure - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tiffany Tuggle - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company

Best Play (Non-Professional)

BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School

Best Play (Professional)

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City)

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City)

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kristy Benson - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Hynes - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Aldridge - AINT MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD Courtyard

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Madison Auld - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

McKenzie Irby - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Christine Jolly - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Civic Center

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre