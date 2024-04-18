Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma this summer. Performances run July 30, 2024 - August 4, 2024.

The enchanting, Tony-nominated musical fairytale that places a spell on audiences of all ages. In an innovative approach with Deaf Austin Theatre and performed simultaneously and seamlessly in English and American Sign Language, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA showcases your favorite tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival.

Learn more here.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.