MARY POPPINS Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in June

Everyone’s favorite, practically perfect nanny, Mary Poppins, soars into Lyric’s 2024 summer season at the Civic.

Drawn from the groundbreaking 1964 Disney film and the brilliant series of books, this delightful family musical features the unforgettable songs “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee.”

Returning to Lyric’s season after nearly a decade, you’ll experience this beloved family musical adventure in a sublimely “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” new production – jam-packed with unforgettable theatrical magic and “Step, Step, Step in Time” choreography.

Performances run June 25 - 30, 2024.

