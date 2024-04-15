JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jersey Boys comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma this July! Performances run July 9-14.

They had a look, an attitude and a sound like no other. Sure, they were born in Jersey, but they were made in America. This international musical phenomenon takes you behind the scenes – and behind the music – of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The jukebox musical, which won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, features such classic hits as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” among others. This Four Seasons story is sure to hit all the high notes!

