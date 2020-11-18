VIDEO: The Imaginaries Release Video for 'Hometown Christmas'

Oklahoma's favorite Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), release their festive music video for their original holiday song "Hometown Christmas" today.

Watch the video below!

Filmed in and around Chickasha, OK (socially distanced of course) with local area businesses and a small cast / crew as part of their partnership with the Chickasha Economic Development Council to celebrate the Chickasha Festival Of Light and to highlight all of the holiday happenings in Chickasha. "Hometown Christmas" is the title track off The Imaginaries' album by the same name, Hometown Christmas (listen HERE) and features 13 tracks of originals and some of the duo's holiday favorites.

"We're so excited to showcase everything that Chickasha, OK has to offer, especially during the holiday season, and to invite those outside the city to come experience the holiday magic for themselves" says Maggie McClure. "We're very lucky to already be home in Oklahoma with our families and friends during the holidays and know this year has been a very difficult one and a lot of people can't go home to be with their loved ones so we dedicate this song and video to them."

"We are thrilled with how the music video for 'Hometown Christmas' has turned out," says Jim Cowan, the Chickasha Economic Development Council Director. "It certainly portrays the small town holiday homecoming we wanted it to. I'm excited for the world to see what we're up to this holiday season in Chickasha, OK!"

Named by Forbes Magazine and USA Today as one of the best light displays in the United States, the Chickasha Festival Of Light free event from November 21 - December 31, will transform Shannon Springs Park's 43 acres into a magnificent walk and drive thru light display. On December 5, The Imaginaries will also participate in the annual Chickasha Christmas Parade down Main Street, showcasing around 40 floats from businesses and community groups. The Parade starts at 7:00 pm and will be followed by a special free outdoor performance by The Imaginaries at 8:00pm - click HERE for more information. "I grew up in the area, so to help promote the city and related holiday activities during this magical time of year is very special to us" says Shane Henry.

The holiday fun doesn't stop there for The Imaginaries. They will be performing at the virtual Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival on November 27 that will be streamed online in multiple places including Downtown OKC and televised on News 9. They will also perform a special one night only all-ages show, Home For The Holidays With The Imaginaries, on Friday December 11 at 8:00pm at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City. Tickets (in person and livestream) are on sale now on the Tower Theatre website HERE. The Imaginaries will be playing both classic and original holiday songs as well as some fan favorites. Joining The Imaginaries will be a full band including Ryan Miller (bass), Jordan Oliver (drums/percussion), Jim Robinson (keyboards), and Isaac Stalling (guitars).

Photo Credit: Reagan Elkins

