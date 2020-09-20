BWW Review: Step into the LYRIC KIDS' CLUBHOUSE CABARET!

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma brings their digital series, Lyric Kids' Clubhouse, to a live outdoor stage. This full production of their popular series is fun for all ages.

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is making strides towards creating safe theatre options for patrons of all ages. One of the first professional theatres in the country to do so, they're making their long-awaited return to live productions! Lyric is taking every CDC recommended safety precaution necessary, including moving the show outdoors to the Myriad Gardens Water Stage. By evening, they're presenting a lovely lineup of music by familiar OKC performers with their Moonlight Cabaret. Check out the review of that show HERE.

But by day, they flip the crescent moon signage to reveal a specially designed set for an equally unique show. Lyric Kids' Clubhouse Cabaret is the live musical performance version of their online series Lyric Kids' Clubhouse. The Clubhouse originally debuted on Lyric's social channels during the pandemic shutdown as a way to reach audiences who were quarantined for months. Written by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron with stars Matthew Alvin Brown and Emily J. Pace, Lyric Kids' Clubhouse is a distinctive new work from Lyric Theatre.

Brown stars as Professor Matt, a whacky, scientific songwriter with a silly side. Pace is his friend Gerti, a blue-haired youngster who's adventurous and energetic. No doubt the characters are derived from the actors themselves; slightly heightened versions of their own personalities. Brown and Pace are a real-life couple, an important aspect to note, since they're not socially distanced like other artists would need to be. Baron makes an appearance as well, as the cape-wearing, hoverboard riding super hero The Sanitizer. Baron stays at the top of the arena, keeping the performance area safe and within the strictest guidelines.

The show is plot-driven, with original tunes throughout. Clubhouse Cabaret follows Professor Matt and Gerti on a special adventure around The Clubhouse. Each mini adventure leads to a song, a visit from a puppet friend or two, and a timely lesson. Throughout the course of the 45-minute show, the young audience learns important lessons about voting, eating fruits and vegetables to stay healthy, and even self-soothing techniques during times of stress. Along the way, the audience is entertained, reassured, and uplifted by Brown and Pace. The duo clearly has a heart for children, and this show is a playful and fun way to keep them encouraged during this difficult time in our world.

Perhaps the most important lesson of all comes from the songs themselves. The original tunes offer a range of styles, and the unspoken message is obvious. Music and art will heal us at a time when we're all struggling. For kids and adults alike, seeing a friend during a tumultuous time is a comfort, and that's what Lyric Theatre has provided with this show. Brown and Pace give their all to make the show a good time, and the consistency of being there for the youngest audience members is a solace for kids and their grown-ups. Anytime an adult can get their children away from a screen is a blessing, and nobody misses them here.

Live theatre is one of the most important artforms we can expose our children to. The next generation of patrons, contributors and artists themselves begin their journeys here. Children's Theatre is a unique opportunity to begin a lifelong love of theatre for the youngest patrons. Luckily for these audience members, all now members of The Clubhouse, they're off to a strong start.

Lyric Kids' Clubhouse Cabaret runs with all matinee performances until October 4th at the Myriad Gardens Water Stage. For tickets, visit lyrictheatreokc.com.

