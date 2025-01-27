the cell theatre Will Host Talkback With Part of the Solution Following Performance of SHELTERED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will host a special talkback event with Part of the Solution (POTS), a Bronx based organization which provides services to to low-income families and individuals, following the Wednesday, January 29 at 7pm performance of their World Premiere of Cate Wiley's Sheltered, a new play inspired by true stories from real women experiencing homelessness. Playwright Cate Wiley will be joined by POTS Executive Director Christina Hanson to discuss the mission of Part of the Solution, Cate Wiley's play Sheltered, and the hurdles facing unhoused folks today. All ticket proceeds from the January 29th performance will be donated to Part of the Solution.

Sheltered intertwines poetry and ancient Greek theatrical traditions to offer a haunting kaleidoscope centered on the realities of women experiencing homelessness. The play is grounded in the story of Martha, a volunteer at a homeless shelter, who must face her own anxieties about home and family, as she tries to reconnect with her missing mother, Helen. Weaving a tapestry of firsthand accounts as well as characters based on myth, this new play explores familial bonds, societal neglect, and the universal need for security.

Part of the Solution (POTS) For more than four decades, POTS has been a mainstay of The Bronx, providing emergency food, social services, and legal representation to low-income families and individuals. By addressing systemic barriers rather than just immediate crises, POTS ensures its programs create lasting stability and self-sufficiency. After a recent expansion and renovation of its facilities and services, POTS is striving to meet an increased demand for support from the most vulnerable New Yorkers, seeking to break the cycle of poverty for more individuals and households this year. www.potsbronx.org

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a not-for-profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new work across all artistic disciplines that mine the mind, pierce the heart and awaken the soul. Founded in 2006 as a "21st century salon", the cell has provided a developmental home in the heart of Chelsea for the performing arts, food artists, cyborg theatre artists, musicians, installation artists, choreographers and more. Central to the organization is the Residency Program, which grants space and funds to artists on a project-by-project basis, allowing for tailored support and creative freedom. Past performances include, Where We Meet, Arctic Explorations, The Tiger's Bride, cryptochrome, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, multiple productions with The Why Collective, The Final Veil, Elizabeth Swados' Nightclub Cantata, What Keeps You Going?, Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings) starring Jackie Hoffman (Time Out NY Critics' Pick), Persou, Found, The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (Time Out NY Critics' Pick; Drama Desk Award Nominated), Crackskull Row (New York Times Critics' Pick), Hey Jude, Peter/Wendy, The McGowan Trilogy, Horse Girls, Hard Times: An American Musical (New York Times Critics' Pick; developed into the Tony Award Nominated Paradise Square) and Dinner and Delusion. Work developed at the cell has been seen on Broadway, Irish Repertory Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, MCC, Rattlestick Playwrights' Theatre, Joe's Pub, New World Stages, Cherry Lane Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Portland Stage, Toyohashi Arts Theatre, Kino Theater, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Tank, Carnegie Stage, Carnegie Museum of Art, and Art Basel Miami. www.thecelltheatre.org

