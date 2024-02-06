spit&vigor Brings ANONYMOUS To Their New Black Box Theater In Manhattan

After more than two years in GOWANUS spit&vigor has relocated their tiny baby black box theater to the West Village!

The first show they will be premiering in the new space is Anonymous by Nick Thomas. Anonymous has been sold out for every performance and has been a hit with the audience.

This intimate production style of theater which spit&vigor calls embedded theater has been extremely popular with audiences. With a limited seated capacity, the company invites people to be up close and personal with the actors and experience theater in a whole new way.

Anonymous by Nick Thomas brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far - a challenge from within. Anonymous is a truly unique theater experience: the audience sits in the circle with the actors and experience first hand what the characters are going through.

Performances in this monthly ongoing series began Friday August 25th and have been followed by regular monthly performances, starting in 2024 ANONYMOUS will be playing the fourth Friday of every month, starting January 26th.

Following the huge success of MAROONED!, a unique play experience where the audience was embedded on a desert island while turtle races, sword fights, beheadings and intimate scenes took place mere inches away, spit&vigor returns to their tiny baby blackbox theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Nick Thomas's ANONYMOUS.

This deeply intimate play brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far - a challenge from within.

From the acclaimed site-specific company that brought In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church and Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre, ANONYMOUS puts you right there in the room, making you a fly on the wall as you watch this raw, powerful, confronting and intimate look at addiction and sobriety. Theater company spit&vigor brings their ingenuity and skill to transform their space into a place of hope, comradery, free coffee and (of course) chocolate cream cookies - refreshments provided by spit&vigor.

The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Caitlin Dullahan-Bates (Ectoplasm), Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Federico Mostert(Ectoplasm), Randy Arbujo (The Tales of Who), Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), George Walsh (Improvisers Mindset)

Directed by the inimitable Nicholas Thomas, the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Adam Belvo (fight choreography) and Nick Thomas (sound design).




