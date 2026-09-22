YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM to Receive Staged Reading

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n the not-too-distant future, an elderly and isolated man named Álom finds himself alone in his messy New York City walk-up, longing for the simplicity of an analog past. When his son sends him a sensational new caretaker named Stacy, Álom discovers that his new companion is not quite human, but she is getting there.

Can Álom build a daughter? Can Stacy build a soul?

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee José Rivera, Your Name Means Dream is an evocative new play filled with joy, laughter, and dance, exploring what it means to be human, to create family, and to discover a soul.

Your Name Means Dream will be presented by PM Theater as a staged reading at the Laurie Beechman Theatre at 6pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, produced by Paper Rain Productions, Inc., De La Flor Company, and Lively Lady Studios.

Rivera, whose screenwriting credits include The Motorcycle Diaries and Netflix's One Hundred Years of Solitude, is also an Obie Award winner for Marisol, References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, and Cloud Tectonics.

Sara Koviak stars as Stacy, a role Rivera created specifically for her. Koviak's performance earned her nominations for both a Helen Hayes Award and a Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for productions at TheaterWorks Hartford, Theater J, CATF, and NJ Rep.

James B. Kennedy stars as Álom. Kennedy has previously collaborated with Rivera and Koviak onstage in Rivera's Lovesong (Imperfect) and onscreen in the new film Look What Crashed Through the Portal and Ended Up in Brooklyn.

Xander Jackson reads stage directions. Xander is a stage & film actor, playwright/screenwriter, director, & intimacy coordinator. He is so excited to return to this piece and to support the other phenomenal actors in bringing this story to life.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 18 Hrs 43 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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