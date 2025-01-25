YOLO to Have World Premiere At Chain Theatre's Winterfest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writer and producer Raven Petretti-Stamper will join Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival for the premiere of her short play YOLO. Performances will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 8:00pm, Friday, February 14th at 6:30pm, and Saturday, February 22nd at 2pm.

Raven states: "It is an honor to be in a festival with Tony-Award winner David Rabe (Hurlyburly) and Tony Award nominee Lyle Kessler (Orphans) as well as the other 87 playwrights whose work will be featured throughout the festival from February 6th to March 2nd."

YOLO is set on a NYC subway platform where two lonely strangers, Judith and Ralph, connect in the early hours of the morning. Judith, a spirited widow, has escaped her nursing home to fulfill a promise from her late husband. Ralph, moved by her vulnerability, joins her in a heartfelt conversation about love, loss, and finding purpose. Together, they embrace the mantra "you only live once," discovering friendship and adventure when they least expect it. This sweet exploration about moving on after loss will resonate with all.

Brilliantly directed by Allen MacLeod (Love + Science at City Center) and beautifully brought to life by Mitch Greenberg* (13 Broadway shows, as many Off-Broadway) as Ralph and Susan Neuffer* (Stella in Duality) as Judith. The piece was written by Raven Petretti-Stamper. She is an award winning playwright and screenwriter. For more information please visit https://www.strangebirdproductions.com.

*Actors appearing courtesy of the Actors Equity Association

For tickets, visit https://www.chaintheatre.org/winter-one-act-festival-2025

Look for program #3 and use discount code YOLO25.

