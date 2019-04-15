Wrong House Presents SKETCHY SPRING!, All-New Sketch Comedy

Things are about to get a whole lot sketchier in Chelsea when Wrong House Productions presents a brand-new slate of sketch comedy in SKETCHY SPRING! The fifth installment in the company's series, taking on everything from hot-button issues to pop culture fads, will play TADA! Theater (15 W. 28th Street, between Broadway and 5th Avenue) from April 25-27. Doors open at 8pm; performance begins at 8:30pm, with dancing and cash bar following the performance. Tickets, priced $15 in advance ($20 at the door, subject to availability), are available at https://thewronghouse.com/tickets.

Following multiple sold-out engagements of original sketch comedy, the team at Wrong House Productions returns to TADA! Theater with an all-new live show, SKETCHY SPRING! Known for combining their comedic talents, acerbic wit, and ability to throw one hell of a party, this team of ten-fresh off their first-ever Digital Sketch Night-bring a dozen original pieces to the stage for a full weekend of skewering headlines, sending up your pop culture obsessions, and the occasional dance break.

SKETCHY SPRING! kicks off with the company's signature-the musical opener. If you fell for the dreamy murderer in Netflix's Ted Bundy documentary and can't wait to see Zac Efron's ab-tastic take on the notorious killer, see what happens when the actor's musical past and dramatic future collide in "The Ted Bundy Tapes: The Musical." In "Good Vibrations," would-be GOOP-ers take self-care perhaps a bit too literally when a fellow class member drops dead in the middle of a pilates class. A female political candidate in "Time of the Month" discusses with the press why she must step out of the public eye once every four weeks, for reasons that will have you howling...at the moon. And in "HR Comes to DQ," three female preteen fast food employees prove to be a human resources conundrum when they become the subject of a sexual harassment investigation. As with all Wrong House sketch comedy shows, the SKETCHY SPRING! stage will give way to the dance floor after the final curtain, with a DJ and cash bar for audience members to join the actors for a post-show party. Watch the trailer for SKETCHY SPRING! on YouTube.

The cast of SKETCHY SPRING! features Alyssa Abraham, Anique Clements, Brendan Byrne, Jack Creaghan, Jacob Dabby, Jessika McQueen, Jeremy Sapadin, Megan Abell, Shannon McInally, and Sierra Hubsher. The show is fully written, directed, and produced by the Wrong House team. Kelsey Vivian serves as Production Stage Manager.





