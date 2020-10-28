Works & Process at the Guggenheim Presents Rough-Cut Viewings: ISOLATION TO CREATION

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Forging a path for artists to safely gather, create and perform together again, this summer and fall over fifty artists entered eight Works & Process bubble residencies in rural Hudson Valley after an unprecedented period of isolation. To capture this journey Works & Process produced a four part docuseries Isolation to Creation to provide audiences with the rare opportunity to go into the bubbles and behind the scenes to experience the hope, joy, exhilarating physical struggle, and emotional challenges experienced by performers returning to the studio and stage.

Prior to premiere in January 2021, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents rough-cut viewings of four episodes of Isolation to Creation, October 31, and November 7, 14, and 21, at 7:30pm ET. Each episode can be viewed for 72 hours.

Artists include:

Ephrat Asherie Dance

Les Ballet Afrik with Omari Wiles

The Missing Element with Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate"

Music from the Sole with Gregory Richardson and Leonardo Sandoval

Jamar Roberts

Seven Deadly Sins with Joshua Bergasse, Justin Vivian Bond, Jeffrey Guimond, Marc Happel, and Sara Mearns

Produced by Works & Process, the four-part series by filmmaker Nic Petry of Dancing Camera, realized with support from the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, will premiere and be distributed and broadcast in January 2021 on the ALL ARTS streaming app, website and TV channel, an arts-focused multimedia platform.

Notes from the Bubble, a series for trailers for Isolation to Creation can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63QrAk67XU8C3k2DiPmUVRyM

Find more information at www.guggenheim.org/event/event_series/works-process

$10 tickets for the general public

$5 for Guggenheim members and Friends of Works & Process

Complimentary for first responders, essential workers, and $500+ Friends of Works & Process. For access email friends@worksandprocess.org.

Once conditions are deemed safe for audiences and artists to gather, the live premieres and showings of projects featured in

Isolation to Creation will be presented at the Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process 2021 season.

Episodes will be available at:

October 31 - Episode One: www.guggenheim.org/event/rough-cut-virtual-viewing-isolation-to-creation-episode-1

November 7 - Episode Two: www.guggenheim.org/event/rough-cut-virtual-viewing-isolation-to-creation-episode-2

November 14 - Episode Three: www.guggenheim.org/event/rough-cut-virtual-viewing-isolation-to-creation-episode-3

November 21 - Episode Four: www.guggenheim.org/event/rough-cut-virtual-viewing-isolation-to-creation-episode-4

Each episode will be available for viewing for 72 hours, starting from the airing at 7:30pm.

