Works & Process Premieres Virtual Commissions by Courtney Renee Cochran, Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young

Upcoming premieres will feature works by Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young, Ethan Stiefel and more.

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new commissions from Courtney Renee Cochran; and Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young.

"From cage of teeth and jaw" by Courtney Renee Cochran

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

"It's frustrating to speak out, yet be unheard. To bare it on your sleeve, yet be struck down. To try time and time again to explain your humanity, only to be demoralized and reduced to a word. A stigma. How long will we pretend that history doesn't matter? How long do we have to wait before the whole world is considered human?

I am a Black American, I cannot pretend, and I am done waiting.

This piece is dedicated to the thousands who have faced themselves, faced their pain, and are ready to stand in defiance against the face of hatred.

There is no turning back from here. There is only forward, there is only change, there is only ALL."

From cage of teeth and jaw by Courtney Renee Cochran in collaboration with Lady Brion and Ha Vo, Choreographer/Dancer: Courtney Renee Cochran, Spoken Word Artist: Lady Brion, Film/Video Editor: Ha Vo

"My Side of the Mountain"by Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Presented by First Republic.

My Side of the Mountain by Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young, Improvisation by Nicholas Van Young, Music Composed/Performed by Nicholas Van Young

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched in April to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.

WPA Virtual Commissions Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6On3OKBegI&list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X

Upcoming Schedule of Premieres:

September 6 Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young

September 7 Break for Labor Day

September 13 Ethan Stiefel

September 14 Amy Hall Garner

September 20 Richard Thomas and Philip Fisher

September 21 Anthony Roth Costanzo, Adam Charlap Hyman, Dick Hyman, and Zack Winokur

September 27 Maxfield Haynes

