Works & Process Announces UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL

The fortieth season of Works & Process at the Guggenheim opens with the Underground Uptown Dance Festival, a festival of commissioned dances taking place from January 9-13, 2024.

Gather round the Guggenheim in a series of one-night-only events spanning both the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed theater and rotunda. Experience New York City's extraordinary club, street, and social dance traditions, all rooted in the circle and the cipher and blended with concert dance.

"We're letting you in on the secret, the magic is in the process. At the Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival, see in the theater at the Guggenheim a blend of artist discussions and performance highlights, then follow that up into the iconic museum rotunda with street and club dance events with a reception to continue the conversation. Join us and embody the continuum of concert and social dance, spectating to participating, all featuring artists that have been supported each step from studio-to-stage with fully funded Works & Process residencies." – Duke Dang, Executive Director, Works & Process

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process has provided the featured projects with iterative presentations and long-term support through fully funded Works & Process LaunchPAD creative residencies, which offer artists industry-leading fees, 24/7 studio space, on-site housing, transportation, and health insurance enrollment access.

The Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival is part of JanArtsNYC, part of one of the city's largest and most influential arts gatherings and draws more than 45,000 performing arts leaders, artists, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Tickets on sale now at worksandprocess.org.

