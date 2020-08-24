Wolfbane Productions to Postpone All 2020 Shows and Events

Wolfbane Productions has announced it will postpone all scheduled 2020 shows and events as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to rise.

Wolfbane leadership reached the difficult decision to cancel the year's lineup, with the hope of moving Steel Magnolias, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, Hocus Pocus Movie Night, and Stranger Sings to the 2021 season. This conclusion was reached after weeks of mindful deliberation, studying state-mandated guidelines, numerous revisions to the season's budget and show schedules, guidance from the Actors' Equity Association, and health and safety planning to protect patrons, staff, volunteers, interns, and artists.

Despite the loss of the season's projected revenue, the nonprofit recently announced they have no intention of slowing down and have shifted their resources and talents to a digital platform. Wolfbane's focus has now turned to raising funds to ensure the company's future financial viability and keeping the arts and educational programming alive in the midst of this new world.

The team is currently adapting some of their most popular events and programs to live in the digital space; including the award-winning Wolfswood Faire and Crawform Farm Ghost Tours respectively. They have also merged with Lend Me a Princess of Lynchburg to develop fun and educational content specifically for kids. For access, patrons can subscribe to Wolfbane's Patreon page starting on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Patreon is a safe, membership-based program that allows creators to provide exclusive content for a monthly fee.

For additional information on Patreon, how to contribute or to stay connected, visit www.wolfbane.org.

