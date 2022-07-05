Williamstown Theatre Festival's MAN OF GOD Begins Performances Tonight

Williamstown Theatre Festival begins performances tonight of Man of God, the new comedy thriller by Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Maggie Burrows playing an extended engagement through Friday, July 22 at the Nikos Stage.

The cast for Man of God features Shirley Chen, Emma Galbraith, Kristen Lee, Erin Rae Li, Albert Park, Helen J Shen, and Ji-young Yoo.

Chaos ensues when four teenage girls on a mission trip to Bangkok discover a camera hidden by their pastor in their hotel bathroom. Do they leave it to God or take matters into their own hands? The pressure builds quickly in this suspenseful comedy that interrogates justice, privacy, religion, the patriarchy, and who you follow on Instagram. Juxtaposing girl power with teenage angst, the girls' different ideals emerge as they discover what it takes to fight back.

Man of God is presented in association with Geffen Playhouse where it received rave reviews last month as "a bold and refreshing feminist comedy that restores your faith in theater" (Variety), "Anna Ouyang Moench's darkly comic tale is potently realized with style, fright, and fury" (The Guardian), and "an extremely funny comic drama that pulls no punches with a downright perfect cast and exceptional direction by Maggie Burrows" (Broadway World).

Additionally, representatives from the Elizabeth Freeman Center in the Berkshires will join director Jess McLeod for a special WTF-led panel discussion of Abortion Road Trip taking place Friday, July 8 at the Nikos Stage. The discussion will immediately follow the 3 PM reading of the play's first act. Panelists will share resources and information on reproductive rights.

Written by Rachel Lynett and directed by Jess McLeod, the cast for the reading includes Francis Benhamou, Carmen LoBue, Rami Margron, Emma Ramos, and Shayna Small.

Sisters Minnie and Lexa hire Driver to take them on a road trip from San Antonio to New Mexico for Lexa to get an abortion. While on their journey, the three women discuss the baggage they carry with them and how the circumstances leading to three very different abortions shaped them into who they are.

Abortion Road Trip is presented as part of WTF's Fridays@3, a weekly new play reading series that offers the public the opportunity to hear new plays read by members of the WTF company.

The 2022 Festival Box Office is now open, and tickets may be purchased online at www.wtfestival.org or by calling (413) 458-3253. For production updates, please visit www.wtfestival.org.

During the 2022 Summer Season, a limited number of $30 tickets will be available for every Festival performance as part of a new affordable-tickets pilot program, AccessTix. AccessTix is part of the Festival's comprehensive ticket accessibility program, which includes $20 tickets for Massachusetts EBT and ConnectorCare Card to Culture members, as well as $30 Adult and $20 Youth Student "Rush" tickets that can be purchased at the Box Office two hours prior to each performance (subject to availability). More information about these programs can be found at www.wtfestival.org/shows-events/#BoxOffice.

Beginning on July 8, The Berkshire Flyer will provide rail service from New York City to Pittsfield in the Berkshires each weekend through Labor Day weekend. Tickets can be purchased at www.amtrak.com/Berkshire-flyer.

As previously announced on June 30, Williamstown Theatre Festival no longer will require proof of vaccination, boosters, or negative COVID-19 tests, as previously announced. Properly fitting masks are still required to be worn indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status, for the safety of all theatergoers and members of the company. For updated policies and to plan your visit, please go to: www.wtfestival.org/plan-your-visit.

If you have additional questions regarding your visit, please contact the Williamstown Theatre Festival Box Office at (413) 458-3253 or by email to tickets@wtfestival.org.