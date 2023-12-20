Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February

Witness the tragic descent into madness as Macbeth battles fate and plunges the land into chaos.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February

Screwdriver Studio's latest production "Macbeth" is set to open at The Players Theatre on February 2nd, 2024.

The timeless tale begins when triumphant warriors Macbeth and Banquo return home after a long battle. They encounter a trio of mysterious witches and receive prophecies of the future. These glorious and powerful promises ignite the ambitious Macbeth. We watch as the battle between choice and fate set in motion a tragic chain of events which begins the descent into madness for Macbeth, plunging the land into chaos.

The production is directed by Jacob de Guzman-Lawson. Some recurring faces from the Studio's 2023 production of Twelfth night include Meghan Lane (Macbeth), Jessica Lausell (Lady Macbeth), Joseph Bossé (Third Witch), and Maximilian Johnsson (Malcolm, assistant director).

Newcomers include, Verónica Baca (First Witch), Sydney Holliday (Second Witch), Mbayo Jonathan Götz Bona (Banquo), Bonnie Christilaw (Ross), Amber Weissert (Lennox), Justin Knapp (Duncan), Sarah Jack (Donalbain), Rachel Patrice (Macduff), JK Larkin (Lord Macduff), and Helen DePalo (Fleance).

Will Macbeth successfully thwart her enemies and defy the inevitable? Can she win the duel with fate? Screwdriver Studio's rendition of this immortal tale of betrayal unfolds against the iconic backdrop of the Wild West.

Performance Dates:

February 02, 7PM

February 09, 9.30PM

February 16, 9.30PM

February 23, 9.30PM

March 1st, 7PM

Secure your tickets below!

Click Here




Recommended For You