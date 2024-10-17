Week Two Winner Of The Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! 2024 Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Week Two Winner of The Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! 2024

Be Bold! Productions is once again spooking audiences with its annual Short Play Festival BOO!, back for its 13th year. Each weekend for three weeks in October, a new selection of 15-minute original plays premieres to embrace the horror and hilarity that come with the Halloween season.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Raccoons", written and directed by Carla Katz.

In this one act, suburban couple Kate (Ella Stiller) and Harry (Dan Goldring) find their relationship is tested when a mysterious nighttime noise uncovers hidden resentments and secrets about infidelity and guns. There may just be a raccoon or two thrown in the mix...or perhaps something else that goes bump in the night.

"Raccoons" was among four other spine-tingling one-acts.

"Heaven: The Musical", written by Nicolas Duran and Alec Zbornak, brings horror and comedy to the idea of a disturbing organ harvesting center, also known as HEAVEN (The Hospital for the Extraction of Arteries Via Ethical Negligence). NIC (Nicolas Duran) wakes up in H.E.A.V.E.N., where he meets G.O.D. (General Overseer of Dissections) (Aïssa Guindo), who must contend with her internal struggle over whether to continue in this unethical operation. They are joined by PR Guy/Nurse (Alec Zbornak), and the show was stage-managed by Klara Pokrzywa and choreographed by Nora Massie.

"Unfamiliar", written by David Ceci and directed by Marina Berry, asks the question, how much of yourself would you reveal to connect with someone? What might change your calculus? In the Hamptons of the 1950s, memories and spirits lurk after dark in a house where Anne (Andie MacKay) hungers even more for a personal connection. She soon recognizes that her relationship with Nel (Sònia Victoria Werner) seems off - even unfamiliar.

"The Sideshow of Galatea", written by Roxanne Guarino and directed by Bryan Byrk, introduces audiences to a Twilight Zone-esque tale where a headless woman Galatea (Samantha Randolph) in a sideshow plays on the insecurities of her admirer Ned (Charles Kennedy), who feels misunderstood by his wife Fran (Kiley Carlsen). The Barker (Scott Cagney) tries unsuccessfully to keep Ned, who interacts with other patrons (Monica Motta and Allison Sass), moving along.

"The Last Interview You Need", written by Leonard Goodisman and directed by Edward Gibbons-Brown, featured interviewees Bobby (Alex Strzemilowski) and Abby (Lucy Buchanan), who have each shown up for their interview to discover all is not what it seems. It soon becomes apparent that the interview process might be more than a metaphorical fight to the death.

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! 2024 continues this Thursday through Sunday with Week 3 and will present five brand new spooky-themed plays that are sure to make audiences howl with laughter - or at the moon.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.ShortPlayNYC.com

The festival takes place at The Players Theatre:

115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor - NYC

Week 3 Plays, October 17 - 19 at 7pm, October 20 at 3pm.

Deadline, by Mark William Butler

Eight Bells, by Matthew Foster

Bits and Pieces, by Maryellen De Vivo

Debts from Beyond, by Julia Genoveva

August & Ashbury, by Riley Fee

Comments